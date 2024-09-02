The Gate's Winning Formula: How Merging Cultures Unlocked New Creative Potential

When two agencies collaborate seamlessly and produce work that both clients and colleagues can take pride in, it not only hints that a merger may be on the horizon but also suggests that such a union would likely be highly effective.

Recently, MSQ agencies MBA Stack and The Gate unified under one roof to blend creativity, data, and technology and fulfil The Gate’s bold promise: “Find the gate, walk through walls.”

For CEO Jamie Elliott, the real issue would have been if they hadn’t merged.

"We were starting to trip ourselves up because we had two cultures, two processes and two ways of managing resources," he explains. "The more that we were working together, if we hadn't done it, would have been more problematic."

Both parties came from positions of significant strength, and their combination created a robust foundation.

"With both sides knowing exactly what they were doing, many challenges were mitigated, thanks to our proven capabilities and track record," adds Stephen Maher, chair of The Gate.

This dynamic duo, boasting over 100 employees, caters to forward-thinking marketers seeking top-tier integration of brand building, customer experience, and CRM to forge the iconic brands of tomorrow.

The merger's primary goal is to create a fully integrated, full-funnel agency. The teams found that the digital and direct capabilities of MBA Stack complemented the broad advertising expertise of The Gate. This combination was required by many clients, leading to numerous successful collaborations like its campaign 'Less Malarkey, More SMARTY' which was highly commended at the Marketing Society Awards.