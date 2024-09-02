The Gate's Winning Formula: How Merging Cultures Unlocked New Creative Potential
As they forge ahead with a unified vision and expanded team, The Gate's commitment to innovative, impactful work is set to elevate its position in the industry
02 September 2024
When two agencies collaborate seamlessly and produce work that both clients and colleagues can take pride in, it not only hints that a merger may be on the horizon but also suggests that such a union would likely be highly effective.
Recently, MSQ agencies MBA Stack and The Gate unified under one roof to blend creativity, data, and technology and fulfil The Gate’s bold promise: “Find the gate, walk through walls.”
For CEO Jamie Elliott, the real issue would have been if they hadn’t merged.
"We were starting to trip ourselves up because we had two cultures, two processes and two ways of managing resources," he explains. "The more that we were working together, if we hadn't done it, would have been more problematic."
Both parties came from positions of significant strength, and their combination created a robust foundation.
"With both sides knowing exactly what they were doing, many challenges were mitigated, thanks to our proven capabilities and track record," adds Stephen Maher, chair of The Gate.
This dynamic duo, boasting over 100 employees, caters to forward-thinking marketers seeking top-tier integration of brand building, customer experience, and CRM to forge the iconic brands of tomorrow.
The merger's primary goal is to create a fully integrated, full-funnel agency. The teams found that the digital and direct capabilities of MBA Stack complemented the broad advertising expertise of The Gate. This combination was required by many clients, leading to numerous successful collaborations like its campaign 'Less Malarkey, More SMARTY' which was highly commended at the Marketing Society Awards.
By the time the merger was announced, both teams had been working together for a long time.
"It wasn't as though the day we announced it suddenly caused chaos," says chief creative officer Lucas Peon. "Instead, it was a very gradual and natural coming together through the work."
The formalisation of their working relationship was a natural progression. Both agencies, key creative players within MSQ, operate on the same floor. Though they work in slightly different segments, this proximity has fostered a strong, collaborative relationship.
Maher explains, "James Middlehurst [The Gate's co-MD alongside Charlotte Wolfenden] and I discussed the merger from operational and cultural perspectives, recognising that it made perfect sense. Nothing was forced; MSQ didn’t mandate it. We felt the marketplace demanded it, making the decision straightforward."
The team has seen a smooth transition, proving that this collaboration was the right move. Maher adds, "We had proven case studies, relationships, culture, and processes, making the merger relatively simple. So far, it has been successful and smooth sailing."
Levelling Up
With the upgrade comes updated structures, priorities and roles.
Kit Altin has been with The Gate since 2017 as chief strategy officer and in many ways, post-merger, her role remains the same: she champions effectiveness, ensures that the work works, and provides the creative team with the springboards they need to create bold, ambitious work across the customer journey.
"This focus hasn’t changed; we’re just exploring new methods and integrating different skill sets," explains Altin. "I’m fortunate to lead a team of brilliant, curious strategists, each with deep experience in either brand strategy or customer experience or a combination of both. What’s new is finding the best ways to support this evolving team and help it grow in the right direction."
The scale of The Gate has increased significantly; from 40 people to around 100. Elliott indicates that one aspect that shouldn’t be underestimated is the amount of work required to successfully execute a merger.
"In the short term, my focus has been on establishing a clear vision and ambition, which we have achieved. Additionally, it’s crucial to manage the cultural and legal aspects of the merger effectively, as failing to do so can lead to problems later on. Ensuring a firm foundation has been essential."
With a larger team, means managing diverse elements. One of The Gate's key strengths is in its strong senior members.
We're all unique and embrace that. Frankly, we're all a bunch of beautiful weirdos.
Kit Altin
"In a market like London, where there’s a lot of turnover and frequent changes in leadership," adds Elliott. "We have a team that has worked together for a long time. Our chemistry is excellent; we collaborate well in client meetings and support each other from a coaching perspective. This connectivity and our collective experience give us a significant advantage in a changing market, and we intend to build on this strength."
In the realms of creativity, Peon's focus is on pushing for the best and highest quality of creativity.
"The range of channels and touchpoints has expanded," he explains, "which is exciting because our audience now interacts with us across many different platforms. This broader reach allows us to engage with them more fully."
With this growth, the team now requires a broader set of skills. Fortunately, the diverse strengths of the team members complement each other rather than duplicate skills. The challenge is to maintain a cohesive and collaborative team dynamic, where members support one another and contribute collectively to powerful outcomes.
We’re already starting to see the benefits of The Gate's new approach. This year it had 12 shortlisted entries for the Marketing Society Awards with three wins and a highly commended being the result.
The success of this new model hinges on demonstrating a proven track record, affirms Elliott.
"Beyond creativity and innovation, clients seek a solid track record when considering moving their business. Establishing this track record is crucial, and our work with SMARTY, Very, and The AA has been instrumental in showcasing our approach and thinking."
SMARTY's 'Less malarky, more SMARTY,' The AA’s 'It’s OK, I’m with the AA,' and Very’s 'Let’s make it sparkle' are all examples of creative platforms and strategic thinking. And exemplify the kind of work they aim to deliver across the entire customer journey.
Walking through walls
With any merger, there is always the concern that the market might perceive the company as being internally focused and thus avoid doing business with them. However, The Gate has been able to communicate that this merger is an evolution of the work it's been doing over the past three years.
"We currently have several active projects with varying complexities—global and domestic, big and small brands," says Elliott. "We are making strategic choices about where to focus our efforts. The positive response from the market is a strong indication that we are on the right track."
Maher mentions a noticeable rise in briefs requiring a cohesive approach to both brand and customer experience. This trend highlights a broader industry shift toward more holistic solutions, as clients are looking for agencies that can handle all aspects of their business. This growing demand is exactly why they formalized the relationship—they identified a clear market opportunity and aimed to address it.
The Gate's main ambition over the next three years is to become the UK's number-one, creative communications agency. Their approach comes under three gang laws:
Everyone sweeps the floor: No ego, no problem.
Scare yourself: If an idea isn’t scary at first, there’s no hope for it.
Nobody is normal: We celebrate our differences.
The key is to build it around the attitude and mantra of 'Find the gate, walk through walls.'
Altin explains, "The concept of 'walking through walls' has always encapsulated the spirit of overcoming challenges and believing in the team's capabilities. In this next phase, the excitement stems from having a larger team that shares this belief, bringing renewed energy and momentum."
In this new phase, the team is poised to redefine the concept of 'walking through walls' by ensuring that every aspect of the customer journey is seamless and without weak links. This evolution amplifies the mantra, enabling Altin and the team to strive for maximum creativity and effectiveness at every touchpoint, significantly enhancing their overall impact.
Peon adds, "We work hard to make sure that every interaction with our audience is impactful. Holistically, we aim to engage them in a way that stands out, so they pay attention and remember us."
They aim for interactions that resonate deeply and spark conversations long after. Aspiring to be remembered for years, their work with The AA and Childline's 'Nobody is Normal' exemplifies the meaningful, memorable experiences they strive to deliver across the entire customer journey.
"I genuinely enjoy working together as a team,," adds Altin. "This enjoyment is at the heart of the new venture. We love being together and solving problems for our clients, especially in a collaborative environment."
With around 100 people coming together for this new venture, it could have been difficult to get that unified culture, even if you've been working together for several years. Elliott is adamant that this is not a top-down thing; it's collaborative. Junior teams are stepping up with suggestions, which shows they're starting to bond and feel comfortable expressing themselves.
Culture has always been crucial to the team and was fundamental in the successful turnaround of The Gate in its first chapter. One of its notable achievements was establishing behaviours for its culture, rather than just adopting values that look good in a PowerPoint. They call these behaviors the "gang laws," because they identify as a gang. This language is deliberate; it’s not just marketing jargon.
"We established this from the start, and while we've evolved a bit, these behaviours have stayed remarkably consistent," says Altin. "Knowing that everyone in this new gang is committed to it is important.
"We believe in rolling up our sleeves and not having rigid hierarchies. Everyone contributes, and that’s crucial. We're all unique and embrace that. Frankly, we're all a bunch of beautiful weirdos."
Meanwhile, The Gate has teamed with WARC to produce Ritualized, a white paper based on research examining how brands can harness the power of rituals. The results reveal that rituals offer more than just a glimpse into consumer behaviour—they provide a roadmap to creating long-lasting brand relationships.