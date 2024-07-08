'It's Ok, I'm With The AA' Campaign Moves Up a Gear
Crafted by The Gate, the latest work challenges perceptions and showcases its role beyond Roadside Assistance
08 July 2024
The AA is rolling out the next phase of “It’s Ok, I’m with The AA”, an initiative aimed to challenge and expand perceptions of the brand beyond its Roadside Assistance service.
Created by The Gate, it positions The AA as a trusted source of driving confidence in any situation. The new phase places additional emphasis on the wide range of services available, highlighting its unique Accident Assist product and the exclusive benefits enjoyed by AA members.
“It’s OK, I’m with The AA” embodies the unwavering confidence that UK drivers can rely on when they are AA members, celebrating assurance in challenging moments that could otherwise unsettle individuals.
The campaign comprises two 30-second films: 'Shadow' and 'Sticky Situation,' directed by Si & Ad through Academy Films.
Will Harrison, group marketing director at The AA, said “The AA has always been about providing peace of mind and confidence to UK drivers We’re very excited about this new work highlighting that even in an accident, Members know it’s OK when they’re with The AA."
'Shadow' humorously highlights The AA’s Accident Assist service through a visually striking black-and-white narrative of an unexpected accident caused by a comical distraction. Meanwhile, “Sticky Situation” underscores The AA’s membership proposition, showcasing how members navigate calamitous incidents with calm confidence, supported by Roadside Assistance and exclusive benefits.
Lucas Peon, CCO of The Gate, adds “Humour is a powerful tool to connect with our audience. By using light-hearted scenarios, we highlight the serious message that The AA is always there for its Members, providing the support they need in any situation.”
In addition to its cinematic campaign, The AA continues to champion driving confidence in popular culture, building on last year’s partnership with LADBible by sponsoring and supporting participants in the Red Bull Soap Box Race. This event underscores The AA’s commitment to providing essential Accident Assistance where it is most needed.
The nationwide rollout of the campaign is set to commence on Monday, July 8, on television, cinema, social, and digital channels. This latest phase marks The AA’s ongoing dedication to redefining its brand identity and reaffirming its position as a trusted ally for drivers across the UK.
Credits
Client: The AA
Advertising agency: The Gate
Chief Creative Officer: Lucas Peon
Executive Creative Director: Rob Bovington
Creative Director: Stephen Webley
Creatives: Max Gill-Engel, Bryn Walters & James Menzies
Chief Client Officer: Vicky Janaway
Senior Account Director: Blake Field
Account Manager: Georgie James
Chief Strategy Officer: Kit Altin
Senior Planner: Ben Milligan
Agency TV producer: Stephanie Cleak
Media buying agency: Goodstuff
Media planner: Chloe O'Connor
Production company: Academy Films
Director: Si and Ad
Executive producer: Steve Overs
DOP: Jamie Felie-Torres
Editor: Sam Rice-Edwards
Post-production company: Assembly Rooms and Absolute Post
Post producer: Belinda Grew
VFX: Gus Ribeiro
Audio post-production company: Grand Central Studios
Engineer: Gary Turnbull