'It's Ok, I'm With The AA' Campaign Moves Up a Gear

“It’s OK, I’m with The AA” embodies the unwavering confidence that UK drivers can rely on when they are AA members, celebrating assurance in challenging moments that could otherwise unsettle individuals.

The campaign comprises two 30-second films: 'Shadow' and 'Sticky Situation,' directed by Si & Ad through Academy Films.

Will Harrison, group marketing director at The AA, said “The AA has always been about providing peace of mind and confidence to UK drivers We’re very excited about this new work highlighting that even in an accident, Members know it’s OK when they’re with The AA."

'Shadow' humorously highlights The AA’s Accident Assist service through a visually striking black-and-white narrative of an unexpected accident caused by a comical distraction. Meanwhile, “Sticky Situation” underscores The AA’s membership proposition, showcasing how members navigate calamitous incidents with calm confidence, supported by Roadside Assistance and exclusive benefits.