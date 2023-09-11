Driving Confidence and Creative Fusion with The AA

What makes someone choose a career in marketing? And - perhaps a more interesting question - what makes someone actually good at it?

For Will Harrison, the group brand director of The AA, there are two elements that answer to both of those questions. First, he's a man with a rather keen interest in understanding human behaviour. Second, this interest aligns neatly with his love for English Literature and Art, where the combination of words and visuals is a powerful form of expression.

Harrison's expertise in brand strategy, identity, and entertaining advertising naturally stems from this passion. He enjoys taking on challenging brand initiatives, excelling in decoding commercial objectives and identifying target audience preferences. But Harrison also knows how to create advertising that entertains and raises a smile. And we want more of that, please.

So we sat down with Harrison to unravel his transition from the tech/telecoms industry (he's worked in senior marketing roles at Carphone Warehouse and 3) to motoring services. We delve into the lessons from his agency experience and unearth the playful genesis of the 'It’s OK I’m with the AA' campaign.

Transitioning to the AA from a tech background marked a significant shift in categories. How has your tech background influenced your current role at the AA?

Will Harrison: Clearly, there are different dynamics in every company due to size, growth ambitions and people. Every job is a different learning experience. I would say that tech, and telecoms specifically, is quite fast moving so it helps you develop ways of working effectively in a reactive environment with a good dose of pragmatism based on broader business challenges, like operational costs for example. But the key things I look to do are the same – try to treat the business as if it’s your own (understand what makes it survive and grow), champion balancing short- and long-term commercial ambitions, champion brand as a growth lever and don’t be afraid to question, challenge and transform the status quo with a passion and directness at all levels. People will most likely value your inputs or at the bare minimum, your passion and drive.

Having started your career on the agency side, how did that experience assist you as you moved to the brand side?

It was fundamental. Working in a small agency with the founders – shout out to Pete Brocklebank and Craig Penn at what was ‘Bluemoon Marketing’ – and getting my hands dirty with client problems as well as understanding the way the agency operated and made money really gave me a sense of what business is all about. And the power of a strong agency/client relationship in unlocking great partnerships and commercial outcomes for all concerned. When I then went to a mid-size agency I found there was more ego and politics that got in the way to be honest. I missed the ownership and ability to make positive change so I had a feeling client-side would be better suited to me. It has helped me also strive for better agency relationships as a client – treating them as true partners by trusting them, hiding away unnecessary broader client challenges, and letting them focus entirely on what their expertise can bring – whilst also pushing them and calling them out when things can be better.

Take us through the genesis of the new campaign from The Gate, ‘It’s OK I’m with the AA'. How did it come together and why did you go down this route?