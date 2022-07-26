Goodstuff and Yorkshire Tea on taking risks, independent spirit and staying together for 10 years

Bettys & Taylors had previously split its media account between mainstream media networks – a safe, but at times frustrating, experience Dom says.

Goodstuff, which was set up as Virgin Media’s planning agency, had decided it needed to evolve. Serendipity struck when Bettys & Taylors’ then-ad agency BMB introduced its marketing team to the agency, of which Sam Drake was its first managing partner.

And when it was time to call a pitch, when Simon Eyles was still marketing director, Goodstuff was the wildcard on the list.

“There was definitely something about it felt like you guys [Goodstuff] are kind of being introduced from the sidelines as this interesting up-and-coming, slightly different-thinking entity,” explains Dom, who was working his way up Bettys & Taylors greasy pole.

“And then, not that I was on the same scale, but I think I felt like I was doing the same thing. I was kind of chipping away at the status quo and saying, I think we might need to do things differently. So by the time we got to pitch, I think there was already quite a lot of alignment in terms of you coming in as a potential new agency and me being a relatively new member of the team and the marketing team. Just sort of questioning whether there are different ways to do things.”

For Sam, who pitched alongside fellow Goodstuffers Andrew Stephens, Bobby Din and Simeon Adams (along with a giant teapot), the win was announced on Christmas Eve making the festive season even more joyful.

With Bettys & Taylors being an independently-owned business, the fit with the media independent seemed a culturally comfortable one and the relationship prospered. However, a potential change to the relationship came at the end of last year when the Goodstuff management sold the business to US-based Stagwell. The deal gives Goodstuff access to more data capabilities but, Sam says, the agency is determined to keep its spirit of independence – even if it now reports to a larger entity.

In that regard, it’s in a similar position to Bettys & Taylors creative agency, Lucky Generals, which is majority owned by Omnicom but continues to plough its own distinct furrow. Earlier this month, Bettys & Taylors unveiled the latest in its “Where everything’s done proper” campaign for Yorkshire Tea.

The spot, “Tina’s leaving do”, stars Yorkshireman Sir Patrick Stewart delivering the leaving speech and was shot in Harrogate – although not, like many previous commercials, within the company’s own offices. But it retains an honest quality, that fits the brand.