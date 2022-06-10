Naked Wines Debuts TV Ad With Goodstuff

This is the first time Naked Wines have invested in a campaign of this size marking a stepchange in their growth strategy. It has been built with high-dwell time formats, allowing for the Santolin story to be told in its entirety, whilst targeting audiences with a higher propensity for high LTV and including placements that deliver brand-launch level rates of frequency.

Since launching in 2008 and disrupting the market, the brand has attracted a 350,000+ strong customer base, known as ‘Angels’. Naked Wines funds independent winemakers up front, eliminating unnecessary costs and allowing winemakers to buy better quality grapes and invest more in other aspects of the winemaking process.

Angels who deposit money into their Naked Wines account each month, enjoy great quality wine at fair prices and the campaign successfully celebrates the brand's unique positioning, whilst bringing to life its business model with eye-catching creative and a strong narrative.

James Crawford, managing director of Naked Wines, comments, “It’s a big moment for the whole team and we’re all immensely proud to be in a position to make this investment in our brand. The biggest challenges independent winemakers face are access to capital, distribution and consumers - we handle all of this. The Santolin's made their home in the Yarra Valley, but it’s tough there for small, independent winemakers as big corporations buy up the area’s quality grapes. Crowdfunding by Naked’s Angel members in 2012 meant Adrian and Rebecca could pay growers upfront and get their hands on the best fruit possible to make their wines, which are sold exclusively by us. It’s great they’re at the heart of this new campaign because their story is an excellent case study for the model’s success.”

Jon Hendry, business director at Goodstuff, said: “It’s an exciting period of growth for Naked Wines and we’re proud to be part of delivering step-change for the brand. The campaign’s media mix allows the uniqueness of the proposition to come to life and challenge key audiences, at key times, to rethink how they buy wine.”