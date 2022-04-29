Eve Sleep Encourages The Nation To Switch Off Before Bed

Eve Sleep, the online sleep wellness brand, will sponsor Channel 4 for its Late Nights on 4 show slot - taking place every night on Channel 4 and E4 from 11pm until 4am, beginning April 29 2022 and running until March 31, next year. The champions of sleep wellness were successful following a competitive pitching process to win this coveted sponsorship opportunity.

Goodstuff developed this extension of the previous Switch Off campaign with Channel 4 which saw massive success for the brand in winter 2020/2021. The original campaign was credited with helping Eve Sleep end 2020 with £25,000,000 revenue and 5 per cent growth year on year, and celebrated major awards during 2021, winning in the Retail category at the Campaign Media Awards - the award for best media thinking at the APG awards - and walking away with a ‘Gold: Small Budget 2021’ accolade at the Effie Awards. It’s even, remarkably, been called out as Best Practice by Thinkbox, and now forms part of their training modules.

The new sponsorship will feature idents designed to encourage viewers to “switch off” their mind and bodies and start winding down for bed as they enjoy their favourite shows on Late Nights on 4, with a tongue in cheek acknowledgement of the irony of a sleep wellness brand sponsoring late night TV. The idents will include content inspired by the highly recognisable ‘Test Card F’ that used to appear at the end of programming each night - in the same creative style used in the original eve sleep Switch Off campaign..

Viewers can get support in their quest to finally switch off from the telly through visiting Eve’s recently launched ‘The Well Slept Club’, an ever-growing platform of online content designed to help everyone get the best night’s sleep they can. Our tired TV addicts can answer five simple questions to get a curated feed of personalised sleep content to help them nod off.

Using the winning recipe from 2020, the brand has recruited the same production team and young actor (plus the sloth, naturally) for these new episodes of the campaign. But there’s a twist, with lighthearted scripts delivered in a knowing style and tailored to the ident format to be shown throughout the night, every night across the year.

Alongside the new Channel 4 partnership, Eve Sleep will be running new gaming adverts on Candy Crush for a second year, audio adverts on gaming, AdPause adverts and homepage takeovers - including takeovers of all4.com - throughout the duration of the campaign.

Caroline Smith, brand director at Eve Sleep, said: “We know there is great irony in us as a sleep wellness brand sponsoring a time when the majority of people should be asleep in bed, which is exactly what made the partnership so perfect. Once again we’re leaning on this uniquely British bedtime symbol to encourage viewers to switch off their devices and give in to the call of their bed. We’re really excited to be taking this long term new route, as television sponsorship has been proven to be a highly effective brand building channel - particularly whilst TV spot airtime inflation remains high. Channel 4 has been a fantastic partner of ours over the past years, and we can’t wait to open this next chapter in extending our new content to run every night on Late Nights on 4.”

Genevieve Tompkins, managing partner at Goodstuff, said: “We are delighted to have secured such a brilliantly aligned sponsorship property for eve sleep, further increasing brand awareness, and supporting their sleep wellness positioning. Channel 4 has been and continue to be a very important part of eve’s story and now support the latest manifestation of the Switch Off campaign, with this well positioned sponsorship. Switch Off has proven to be an effective strand of activity for eve Sleep as it creates moments that resonate so perfectly with the message, and we look forward to seeing it go from strength to strength.”

Ben Middleton, chief creative officer at Creature, said: “When Eve Sleep asked us to re-awaken the Switch Off campaign as part of its ironic Late Nights On 4 sponsorship on Channel 4 we leapt out of bed buzzing and ready to go, but before long, our own idents had taken effect and we found ourselves sleep-chuckling at our own work as we dreamt of the colossal leaps in sales.”

Rupinder Downie, brand partnerships leader, Channel 4, added: “We’re delighted to welcome eve Sleep back to Channel 4 with a sponsorship deal we hope will directly connect the brand with its target customers. It’s great to see the brand bring a new twist to its award-winning Switch Off campaign on the channel.”