Metro Bank launches community Christmas initiative through Goodstuff

Goodstuff is spearheading a campaign for Metro Bank to support local communities over the festive period by driving donations to chosen charity Action for Children.

This is the second year of the campaign, which has moved on to give back the way a true community bank would – for and by each store. The main purpose of the 'Magic Money Tree' will be to collect donations that will help children and families who need it the most, empowering Metro Bank colleagues and local communities to get involved.

Each store will be working and donating to their chosen regional children’s charity, sixteen charities in total across seventeen regions.

Launching today (December 1st), the Magic Money Trees will be placed in store and feature gold coins which customers can use to donate to each charity online via QR code. The launch of the campaign will be supported with a national media campaign across digital display and paid social channels.

Metro Banks stores in Clapham and Sheffield will also be receiving localised support across OOH and Publishing as well as Ad bikes, Ad walkers, and leafleteers on the weekends leading up to Christmas.

Jessica Myers, brand and marketing director, Metro Bank said “This is a tried and tested campaign that generated significant results last year. This year we are even more passionate about making a difference in our local communities through targeted, inspirational campaigns that motivate consumers to act. We believe that once again, our Magic Money Trees will inspire more people to support children in their local community and will help local charities positively impact the lives of local children in need”.

Carmen Cheung, group planning director at Goodstuff added: “Christmas is about the joy of giving. We are so pleased to be able to support Metro Bank’s Magic Money Tree initiative for the second year running and to be able to help local communities support even more of those in need.”

The creative work is by Mr President.