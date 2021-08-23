Goodstuff launches first major TV push for a CBD brand

In the ad, directed by the Emmy-winning director Benjamin Green, Winkleman explains that when Cannaray asked her to lead the CBD revolution, she imagined “marching through a forest, wearing a ridiculous outfit” and shouting “CBD for the people!” It turns out Cannaray had something simpler in mind – just getting people to try Cannaray for the first time.

The TV push is part of a wider campaign to normalise CBD as a major new FMCG category and to recruit millions of new customers.

As well as the TV campaign, BigSmall developed Cannaray’s visual identity, packaging design and outdoor posters.

Tim Clarke, Chief Marketing Officer at Cannaray commented: “Every revolution needs a leader, and Cannaray is stepping up to lead the UK’s CBD revolution and help millions of new people to try CBD for the first time. The category potential is clear – CBD sales exceed $10 billion in the US – but UK growth isn’t guaranteed. It needs trusted brands and high impact advertising – and we’re excited to be leading the charge with Cannaray and Claudia Winkleman.”