Goodstuff focuses on small businesses in campaign for Metro Bank

The campaign communicates the unique personal service business customers receive, by highlighting Metro Bank’s Local Business Managers (LBMs), as they help three of their customers create radio ads. This is the first time Metro Bank has used audio.

True to its “People-people banking” mantra, Metro Bank assigns business customers a Local Business Manager. They are a personal point of contact who are always on hand with ideas to help customers' businesses move forward.

Media strategy, planning and buying has been delivered by Metro Bank’s media agency Goodstuff. The audio work will be supported by digital and a publishing partnership with the Guardian. The campaign aims to target independent and local business owners, increasing awareness of Metro Bank’s new offering and dramatising the relationship between business owner and LBM, as well as celebrating other small businesses.

The creative by Mr. President shines a light on the unique bond between real Local Business Managers and their real customers, while showing the parties in the process of creating ads for the small business – a gesture in support of the local businesses by Metro Bank.

Paige Spencer, planning manager at Goodstuff, said: “The pandemic has been a breeding ground for start-ups, as people have used this time to re-evaluate their priorities and ambitions. Metro Bank understands that business-people need people-people to help support them along this journey. The Business Account Online (BAO) campaign celebrates the success of three businesses, who have worked closely with the LBMs to make their dreams a reality. The multi-channel campaign marks Metro Bank’s first venture into business banking, helping the nation get from start up, to up and running.”

