Decathlon launches first ad campaign with media by Goodstuff
The sporting retailer Decathlon has launched its first integrated campaign with a media strategy designed by Goodstuff, which won the business in January
26 April 2021
The ‘Let’s Play UK’ campaign is designed to speak to families; democratising sport, going beyond performance and showing the fun side by, quite literally, bringing sporting goods to life. It was created by Forever Beta.
The creative features various pieces of animated sports equipment, such as a bike and a tent breaking into song as the shop turns its light off, highlighting their desire to be used and emphasising how much more sport can now be played as lockdown eases. The campaign features a re-imagining of Cyndi Lauper’s iconic track “Girls Just Want To Have Fun”, “Sports Just Want To Have Fun”.
The work reflects the unique range of products that are available, which stands at over 45,000 items of sports clothing and equipment and more than 70 sports to discover in store.
Goodstuff is testing a regional approach with an ITV deal across select regions and will run throughout summer 2021. The spot will launch during Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow. The campaign will be further supported by BVOD, OOH & YouTube.
Chris Gilroy, Marketing Communications Director at Decathlon said: “This is a really important time for Decathlon, with over 90 percent of UK adults having post pandemic health and fitness goals. Our job is to help inspire them of the benefits of sport. Our unique range of over 70 sports instore and online, ensures we have something for everyone.”
Harry Moss, group planning director at Goodstuff added: “This past year, sport and exercise have been invaluable to so many different people. As the days get warmer and Britain comes out of lockdown, we’re excited to help unlock the UK’s best sporting secret. A destination for everyone’s sporting needs; be that your first tennis racket or camping equipment for the family staycation. This multi-media campaign marks Decathlon’s largest investment to date, a campaign that will be full of fun, joy and positivity!”
