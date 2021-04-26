Decathlon launches first ad campaign with media by Goodstuff

The work reflects the unique range of products that are available, which stands at over 45,000 items of sports clothing and equipment and more than 70 sports to discover in store.

Goodstuff is testing a regional approach with an ITV deal across select regions and will run throughout summer 2021. The spot will launch during Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow. The campaign will be further supported by BVOD, OOH & YouTube.

Chris Gilroy, Marketing Communications Director at Decathlon said: “This is a really important time for Decathlon, with over 90 percent of UK adults having post pandemic health and fitness goals. Our job is to help inspire them of the benefits of sport. Our unique range of over 70 sports instore and online, ensures we have something for everyone.”

Harry Moss, group planning director at Goodstuff added: “This past year, sport and exercise have been invaluable to so many different people. As the days get warmer and Britain comes out of lockdown, we’re excited to help unlock the UK’s best sporting secret. A destination for everyone’s sporting needs; be that your first tennis racket or camping equipment for the family staycation. This multi-media campaign marks Decathlon’s largest investment to date, a campaign that will be full of fun, joy and positivity!”

Creative Agency: Forever Beta

Chief Creative Officer: Paulo Areas

Creative director: Lipe Faria & Majken Gram

Copywriter: Jess Purchon & Matt Walker

Lead strategist: Nick Radley

Content strategist: Siobhan Richmond

Account Director: Rupert Bloor

TV producer: Paula Mackersey

Lead producer: Sasha Oglanby

Media agency: Goodstuff

Managing partner: Sam Drake

Group planning Director: Harry Moss

Group strategy director: Malin Herrstrom

Planning manager: Paige Spencer

Planning executive: Josh Cohen

Production partners: JAM

Sound: Bacchus Creative

Original Track: Girls Just Want to Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper