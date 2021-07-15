'Join The CBD Revolution' OOH Campaign from Goodstuff and BigSmall
CBD brand Cannaray has launched an OOH campaign featuring Claudia Winkleman, as part of a wider push to normalise CBD as a major new FMCG category
15 July 2021
Following the appointment of Goodstuff and BigSmall, Cannaray CBD has launched the brand’s first campaign, featuring new ambassador and television presenter, Claudia Winkleman. The campaign encourages consumers to ‘Join the CBD Revolution’ by trying CBD for the first time.
Claudia started using Cannaray CBD at the end of 2020 after her cousin recommended it to help improve sleep and to cope with overall work and life pressures. This new partnership reflects Claudia’s own personal interest in CBD, her authentic support for the Cannaray brand and her true belief in the positive impacts that Cannaray’s CBD products can have on everyday life.
The campaign is part of a wider push to normalise CBD as a major new FMCG category and to recruit millions of new customers into the category for the first time. Cannaray aims to be the UK’s leading CBD brand, with a quality range of premium, eco-friendly and easy-to-use products, which includes CBD Oil Drops for day & night, Capsules, Gummies and a Muscle Balm.
CBD used to be perceived as a health food specialty product but is now stocked by all the major pharmacy and grocery retail chains, typically within their vitamins and supplements fixture.
Cannaray’s investment into media marks the first major CBD brand campaign in the UK. The campaign will target mass audiences within trusted environments to invite people to join the CBD Revolution. To develop the campaign, Cannaray has appointed brand strategy and creative agency BigSmall and media agency Goodstuff.
BigSmall has created Cannaray’s new brand strategy, visual identity, packaging design, and a fully integrated multi-channel ad campaign. The creative campaign is fronted by trusted TV presenter Claudia Winkleman, who invites customers to join her on the CBD Revolution in her own unique tone of voice.
1/2Cannaray 48 sheet
2/2Cannaray OOH
Cannaray’s first media agency Goodstuff, has led on planning & buying. The campaign launches with high profile outdoor advertising executions from the 12th of July, with the aim to change the perception of CBD amongst the public.
Tim Clarke, chief marketing officer at Cannaray said: “Every revolution needs a leader, and Cannaray is stepping up to lead the UK’s CBD revolution and help millions of new people to try CBD for the first time. With a dream team of BigSmall, Goodstuff and Cannaray super-fan Claudia Winkleman, we’re staging a revolution that will be bold, bright and unmissable. There’s a horse, a giant flag, plenty of Cannaray sunshine, and a lot more to follow as the revolution builds momentum.”
Alice Kinoulty, planning director at Goodstuff said: “It’s not every day you get to work on and navigate planning across a completely new category. Cannaray are a trailblazer in the CBD market with bold ambitions, big partnerships and brave plans to match. We can’t wait to see where the CBD Revolution takes us next.”
Tom Evans, creative partner at BigSmall said: “A brand new sector, an ambitious client and Claudia Winkleman on a horse. Exactly the stuff BigSmall was made for, we’ve loved every minute”.
CREDITS
Creative Agency: BigSmall
Strategy Partner: Ben Cleaver
Creative Partner: Tom Evans
Managing Partner: Matt Edwards
Creative Director: Will Flack
Producer: Tracy McCassey
Photographer: Tom van Schelven
Media Agency: Goodstuff
Managing Partner: Laura Moorcraft
Business Director: Izzy Rhys-Davis
Group Planning Director: Alice Kinoulty
Group Strategy Director: Malin Herrstrom
Planning Executive: Will Tate
Client Credits
Chief Marketing Officer: Tim Clarke
Head of Digital & Comms: Jessica Mills