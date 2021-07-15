'Join The CBD Revolution' OOH Campaign from Goodstuff and BigSmall

Following the appointment of Goodstuff and BigSmall, Cannaray CBD has launched the brand’s first campaign, featuring new ambassador and television presenter, Claudia Winkleman. The campaign encourages consumers to ‘Join the CBD Revolution’ by trying CBD for the first time.

Claudia started using Cannaray CBD at the end of 2020 after her cousin recommended it to help improve sleep and to cope with overall work and life pressures. This new partnership reflects Claudia’s own personal interest in CBD, her authentic support for the Cannaray brand and her true belief in the positive impacts that Cannaray’s CBD products can have on everyday life.

The campaign is part of a wider push to normalise CBD as a major new FMCG category and to recruit millions of new customers into the category for the first time. Cannaray aims to be the UK’s leading CBD brand, with a quality range of premium, eco-friendly and easy-to-use products, which includes CBD Oil Drops for day & night, Capsules, Gummies and a Muscle Balm.

CBD used to be perceived as a health food specialty product but is now stocked by all the major pharmacy and grocery retail chains, typically within their vitamins and supplements fixture.

Cannaray’s investment into media marks the first major CBD brand campaign in the UK. The campaign will target mass audiences within trusted environments to invite people to join the CBD Revolution. To develop the campaign, Cannaray has appointed brand strategy and creative agency BigSmall and media agency Goodstuff.

BigSmall has created Cannaray’s new brand strategy, visual identity, packaging design, and a fully integrated multi-channel ad campaign. The creative campaign is fronted by trusted TV presenter Claudia Winkleman, who invites customers to join her on the CBD Revolution in her own unique tone of voice.