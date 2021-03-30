Brewdog launches first ATL campaign for “Lost Lager” through Goodstuff

The UK household name brand, most widely recognised for their Craft brews, have been working with Craft & G-Force (an &some brand of Media Agency Goodstuff) since 2019.

Launching major campaigns such as Beer For All, Advert and f*ck C02.

The Lost Lager ATL campaign is the first collaboration between G-Force, Craft and creative company Media .Monks who were appointed BrewDog’s growth partner in 2021. And in true Brewdog style, it aims to challenge lager drinkers in their own distinctive Punk way.

The creative route takes aim at the category by calling out the fake ideals and aspirations that they exhibit in their advertising, with context & environment at the heart of the campaign to maximise its impact.

This idea is executed across AV and OOH with a focus of driving fame and remaining targeted to the key audience of Punks.

AV is executed as a combination of big-hero, fame driving TV spots in environments where our competitors live and where the Punk audience will be watching. This is then supplemented by BVOD & online video to reach lighter TV viewers.

The OOH approach is twofold: fame in OOH means planning for notice & high dwell time.

This is executed through a range of iconic high impact sites which allow for sequential messaging, as well as through high dwell time locations where the creative can be placed in environments where it can be understood.

This activity is then supplemented by premium, cover-building sites as well as a programmatic plan laydown aiming to tap into cultural moments of significance but being contextually relevant.

The creative and strategy by Media.Monks for the Lost Lager campaign is supported by comms approach developed by Craft, media planning & buying by Goodstuff’s G-Force team.

Lauren Carrol, Brand & Marketing Director at Brewdog says “‘When people think of craft beer, lager isn’t always the first style that comes to mind. But with over 80% of the market occupied by lager brands, the opportunity in that space is huge. We want to change perceptions around craft and show mainstream lager drinkers that we also have an amazing product for them, and that there’s Jon Goldsmith, Business Director at Craft says “The starting point for this campaign was to plan for notice. LOST LAGER is BrewDog’s opportunity to bring new audiences to their brand. The LOST Real Lager campaign lets BrewDog take back the ground lost over decades by lager monoliths.”

Tarek Sioufi, Global Executive Strategy Director, at Media.Monks adds: "Lost Lager was born from the realisation that the category - and the culture that surrounds it - has lost its way. Artificial lifestyle ideals and unattainable aspirations have long been the currency of larger brands. It’s created a lack of relevancy resulting in apathy and indifference. We sought to take to the soapbox, call out the fakery and empower people to make a more active

choice.”

