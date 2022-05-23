Goodstuff launches Summer campaign for Decathlon

Ahead of the Jubilee weekend, the "Definitely Decathlon" campaign was inspired by getting families to have fun together this Summer and showing Decathlon is ‘Definitely the place to be this summer’. The unique range of over 70 sports in-store and online, ensures there’s something for everyone. Placing emphasis on outdoor activities to create lasting family memories and to inspire new adventures over the Summer - including cycling, camping and watersports.

In order to cut through the noise in what is a very competitive market, they called in the support of Goodstuff for the digital media buy which is optimised towards finding relevant in-market audiences and pushing traffic to Decathlon’s website for product sales.

The buy was entirely centred around making a budget work hard in retail-challenging times; using intelligent data-targeting of relevant family consumers in geo-proximity to stores nationwide, and wherever possible, adding innovative media tactics that focus on encouraging incremental footfall to stores and online.

An example of this specific targeting is the use of SkyAdsmart to identify suitable households within a 30 minute drive to a local store, allowing the campaign to appear only on TV sets where it is believed that an active family resides. Elsewhere, All4 BVOD login data allowed GoodStuff to serve an interactive map overlay feature calling out a relevant ‘nearby store’ location (activated courtesy of Innovid tech).

Finally, Teads enabled GoodStuff to actively identify in market ‘buy-moments’ through consumer data in the lead-up to family half-terms and key summer fun moments - where an inflatable, ultra-stable SUP board could provide the perfect family watersport activity, or a tent that easily inflates is a must-have for family holidays.

The digital campaign is set to launch across a number of broadcaster video-on-demand channels (ITVHub, All4 and Sky), Youtube and Teads Video. The ads were developed by the Vital Agency creative team of Craig Spivey and Leigh Dunks, directed by Joe Murray and produced by Adam Turner of Meantime Media.

Frances Sue, Decathlon’s Head of Brand and Marketing Communications, commented: “This a big moment for the Decathlon brand as we’re trying to reach a broader audience than ever before. We want Decathlon to be the place to be this Summer, whatever sport or activity you choose to try out. We design and develop our own products at unbeatable value, our mission is about making the fun of sports more accessible for the many, and this is reflected throughout the campaign.”

Laura Edwards, Group Planning Director at Goodstuff says “This campaign is all about delivering retail results for the client utilising brand-led video assets to inspire relevant audiences this Summer!”

Jeremy Eaton of The Vital Agency, added: “It’s about those ‘real moments’ and the banter experienced in time away with today’s modern family, which we all recognise! The stars of the show were real people with real relationships which brought authenticity and warmth. Our objective was to show three hero products for the Summer – tent, paddle board and bike i their natural environment being used by people like you and me. We wanted to bring a smile of acknowledgement to the viewer leaving them with a genuine feeling of warmth.”