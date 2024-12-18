Image of the Audi x BBH Outernet takeover

Audi Takes Over London's Outernet

The out of home campaign created by BBH London spotlights Audi's RS e-tron GT

By Creative Salon

18 December 2024

Audi has made a huge impact with a tiny car. In collaboration with its creative agency BBH London, it is taking over the iconic OOH site, London's Outernet – just outside Tottenham Court Road Station – with an electric new campaign, showcasing Audi's RS e-tron GT.

Called 'Boost mode', the social campaign also features a 25-second film showing the car against a white background.

The takeover will be on display at the Outernet until 19 December.

Credits

Campaign title: Boost Mode Brand: Audi UK

Audi:

Head of Marketing: Tony Moore

Brand and Performance Marketing Manager: Kristy Venables Brand Marketing Manager: Laura Brennan

Brand Communication Manager: Nathan Beard

Advertising agency: BBH London CEO: Karen Martin

CCO: Alex Grieve

CSO: Will Lion

Creative Director: Uche Ezugwu Copywriter: Ben Mears

Art Director: Prad Nair

Head of Design: Liam Thomas

Strategy Director: Rob Meiklejohn Managing Partner: Bobbie Gannon Senior Account Director: Philip Mattinson Account Manager: Georgia Hanscott Agency print producer: Aine Donovan Agency digital producer: Susan Liu Motion Designer: James Bush

DOP: Ronald Olaibi

Wellcom

Media agency: PHD

Media planner: Jana Cornish / Sam Stead / Scott Boyes / Elle Saunders (Talon)

