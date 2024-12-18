Audi Takes Over London's Outernet
The out of home campaign created by BBH London spotlights Audi's RS e-tron GT
18 December 2024
Audi has made a huge impact with a tiny car. In collaboration with its creative agency BBH London, it is taking over the iconic OOH site, London's Outernet – just outside Tottenham Court Road Station – with an electric new campaign, showcasing Audi's RS e-tron GT.
Called 'Boost mode', the social campaign also features a 25-second film showing the car against a white background.
The takeover will be on display at the Outernet until 19 December.
Credits
Campaign title: Boost Mode Brand: Audi UK
Audi:
Head of Marketing: Tony Moore
Brand and Performance Marketing Manager: Kristy Venables Brand Marketing Manager: Laura Brennan
Brand Communication Manager: Nathan Beard
Advertising agency: BBH London CEO: Karen Martin
CCO: Alex Grieve
CSO: Will Lion
Creative Director: Uche Ezugwu Copywriter: Ben Mears
Art Director: Prad Nair
Head of Design: Liam Thomas
Strategy Director: Rob Meiklejohn Managing Partner: Bobbie Gannon Senior Account Director: Philip Mattinson Account Manager: Georgia Hanscott Agency print producer: Aine Donovan Agency digital producer: Susan Liu Motion Designer: James Bush
DOP: Ronald Olaibi
Wellcom
Media agency: PHD
Media planner: Jana Cornish / Sam Stead / Scott Boyes / Elle Saunders (Talon)