BBH London Zags While Others Zig

So the work was banging, and business was pretty good too - BBH enjoyed a 9.5 per cent uptick in revenue

What is your proudest achievement from the last 12 months?

Bringing Häagen-Dazs back home to BBH and, in the process, reigniting one of the industry’s most ground-breaking creative partnerships was pretty special.

The brand has a unique place in the creative legacy of BBH and getting the chance to recouple for a new era is a rare opportunity.

Being named Creative Circle’s agency of the year , surrounded by loads of brilliant Black Sheep in Costa Del Margate, was a nice moment too.

What are you most looking forward to next year?

More creative conviction.

What do you feel have been the greatest industry challenges for agencies this year and why?

Using creativity to solve business problems, we all need to remain committed to it. Great work is hard work but the most rewarding thing for both clients and agencies, let’s keep going.

Has the addition of any AI solution made the profound impact on your business that was expected? If so – what?

Publicis Groupe is investing heavily in AI tools and partnerships, allowing BBH to experiment with AI in a safe environment, which is hugely exciting. We're in constant dialogue with our clients, examining use cases for all forms of AI across their needs.

We also used AI this year to create The Zig Index - BBH’s way of formalising cliches in a category, so we can Zag against them. What once was subjective and internal is now a more objective shared process with clients.

What one change would you most like to see take place in the ad industry next year?

More generosity. It can sometimes feel trite to talk about generosity and kindness in an industry, and world, that often lacks both, but it’s more important than ever. Celebrate your competitor when they’ve made a cracking ad, loudly share in your team's successes and keep creating opportunities for those around you.