Tesco Celebrates Its Iconic Meal Deal

Thomas Reynolds, associate creative director, BBH London, said: “As soon as this brief came in I knew it was a chance to give the Tesco Meal Deal the iconic treatment, and rightly so. Every Brit has a combo they are willing to die on a hill for, reflecting this in a playful way was the only way I wanted to go. PS - it’s prawn mayo sandwich, BBQ Hula Hoops and a Coke. End of.”

Some of the Meal Deal improvements include switching to cheddar matured longer for extra strength, plum tomatoes for extra sweetness and adding new seasonings for a more delicious flavour. There’s also seven new salads in the core offerings, for healthier lunch options.

Murray Bisschop, UK marketing director at Tesco, said: “The Tesco Meal Deal is hugely popular with our customers, and we wanted to let them know we have made it even better, with millions of possible combinations across our stores, our recent improvements to ingredients and more than 20 new mains introduced, the Tesco Meal Deal has got something for every taste.”

Breige Donaghy, product director at Tesco, said: “To deliver our customers the best experience we have made several quality improvements to our Meal Deal, whether it is selecting plum tomatoes for extra sweetness in our iconic BLT to larger, juicier prawns in our prawn mayo. Lunch time has just got more tasty.”

The campaign is launching today, September 10, and will run for four weeks across social platforms including TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

The Tesco Meal Deal is priced at £3.60 for Clubcard members, and £4 for those without a Clubcard. This continues to represent excellent value, with more than 10 million Tesco meal deal combinations available.

