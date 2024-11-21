From jeans to burgers: how BBH invented and reinvented ‘zagging’

In 1982 BBH, then a start-up creative agency with a team of eleven, received a letter from Levi’s that would change advertising history.

Seen as a rebellious marker of counterculture cool in the 50s and 60s, denim had lost its individuality as cities the world over became a sea of indigo. BBH’s role was to help Levi's sell its new black-washed jeans and ultimately regain clout.

The agency responded with the bold decision not to show jeans in its campaign poster. Despite pushback from the client, the team maintained that to stand out from the crowd they needed to focus on selling a sense of individuality. Co-founder John Hegarty was adamant that "everyone knows what a pair of jeans looks like".

The final result was a simple poster featuring a herd of white sheep with a solitary black sheep facing the other way. “When the world zigs, zag” the caption read. Along with the black sheep logo, the slogan became synonymous with BBH – and has shaped its identity ever since.

Now, the agency hopes to modernise the concept for its clients and put some proof behind its belief that lateral thinking is king with its new model, The Zig Index.

The Zig Index uses AI along with human input to generate a wilfully ordinary ad to highlight what it would look like if you adhered entirely to category norms.

According to BBH chief strategy officer Will Lion, this is steeped in the agency’s heritage. “We’ve always done this on the walls of BBH more informally. Now we’ve just strapped on some supercomputers to make it more rigorous,” he explains.

Lion adds that the reason why The Zig Index is so effective at communicating what it means to zag is because it “empowers clients internally when selling on work”.