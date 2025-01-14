More Paddy Power to BBH's Elbow

At the start of the year, Luke Littler from Warrington lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy and made history by becoming the youngest World Darts champion at the age of just 17.

While his achievements are a testament to the power of tenacity and practice (he picked up his first dart at 18 months old and scored his first nine-dart finish at 13), winning the tournament also pocketed him £500,000 prize money. Not bad going for only his second year as a professional.

But he wasn't the only winner - thanks to cheeky Irish bookmaker Paddy Power over £1 million was raised for Prostate Cancer UK during the tournament, with the bookmaker donating £1,000 for every 180 scored (and Littler, of course, hit the most with 76 of the total 907 maximums over the 16-day competition).

On top of the donation for maximum scores, Paddy Power also pledged £60,000 for each nine-dart finish in the event - with both Christian Kist and Damon Heta landing a perfect leg. A further £60,000 went to each player, as well as a randomly-selected fan in the crowd.

The funds raised from the 180 campaign support Prostate Cancer UK's TRANSFORM screening trial, aiming to find the best way to diagnose the disease, which kills 12,000 men annually, early.

With its lairy festive crowds, many of whom are in fancy dress, the annual Ally Pally (Alexandra Palace) event, of which Paddy Power is headline sponsor, is the perfect fit for the bookmaker's long-standing desire not to take life too seriously.