Paddy Power Takes Playful Digs At Top Premier League Clubs

Taking playful digs at football’s biggest clubs, the billboards tie into the campaign’s theme, ‘A Shirt’s Not Just for Christmas, It’s For Life’, and deliver a sharp mix of humour and club-specific jabs:

● Arsenal: “Unravels under pressure” – a nod to their infamous season finishes.

● Tottenham: “Trophies Not Included” – reflecting their silverware struggles.

● Manchester United: “Wearing may cause misguided entitlement ” – advice for long-suffering fans.

● Manchester City: “May deteriorate from FFP charges” – poking fun at their dominance and ‘cooked books’ allegations.

● Newcastle: “Authentic Sportswashed Material” – a jab at their new-money makeover.

● Liverpool: “Caution: May cause sentimental whinging” – a cheeky dig at recent player drama.

Eagle eyed fans will spot further touches in the labels, such as “Bottlejob material” or “Cry Fit Technology” and “100% plastic”.

These billboards, displayed in London, Manchester, Newcastle, and Liverpool, take Paddy Power’s festive fun beyond TV screens and into the heart of football cities, bringing a laugh to fans everywhere.

BACKED BY FAN RESEARCH

Paddy Power’s debut Christmas campaign is rooted in research conducted with 1,000 football fans, revealing the traditions, sacrifices, and quirks that make football a Christmas essential. Key findings include:

● Football Shirts Mean Family:

○ 56 per cent of fans got their first football shirt as a gift from a family member, with 40 per cent from their dad.

○ 18 per cent say their shirt brings back memories of youth, and 13 per cent see it as a family tradition passed down through generations.

● Fans Want Fun, Not Tears:

○ 72 per cent think Christmas ads have gotten too serious, calling for more fun, cheeky, and relatable campaigns.

● Football > Festive Traditions:

○ 21 per cent would trade their favourite Christmas treat for a season of wins.

○ 76 per cent of fans would watch football on Christmas Day, with 16 per cent willing to stream it during Christmas dinner.

WHAT PEOPLE SAY

Speaking about the bookmaker’s first ever Christmas campaign, Paddy Power himself said: "Like so many fans, I got my first football shirt from my dad, and it set me up for a lifetime of passion, loyalty, and a bit of heartbreak - which is a bit of a clue to who I support! But let’s be honest, we all need a laugh at Christmas – and that’s what this is all about. A shirt’s not just for Christmas; it’s for life."

Michelle Spillane, Paddy Power’s managing director of marketing, commented: "This campaign is more than just an ad – it’s a love letter to football. We’ve always celebrated the quirks, passion, and laughs that make football great. For our first Christmas ad, we wanted something bold, funny, and packed with heart – a true reflection of the beautiful game."

Luke Till and Lawrence Bushell, BBH Associate creative directors said: “What would Christmas be without a comedy roast of the UK’s best loved footy clubs? We hope these posters raise a smile for fans this silly season, and hopefully, prevent a few Spurs supporters from inflicting a lifetime of misery on the next generation too.”

