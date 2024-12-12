Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week: Goodbye Hamilton; TFL Renaming; Unwrapped and More...
The best creative, curated
12 December 2024
'Every Dream Needs a Team' for Mercedes -AMG PETRONAS F1 Team by AMV BBDO
As the 2024 F1 season comes to a close at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday 8 December, the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team pays tribute to Lewis Hamilton in a heartfelt global campaign. Titled “Every Dream Needs a Team,” the campaign honours the seven-time world champion’s remarkable career and the legendary partnership with the F1 team, while championing the sport’s future through the eyes of the next generation. The global campaign was created by London-based agency AMV BBDO, which won the Mercedes F1 account through a competitive pitch process run directly by the brand.
'TfL London Overground Naming' by VCCP
Transport for London (TfL) and creative agency of record VCCP London have launched a new campaign which brings awareness to the six newly-named London Overground lines, each of which aims to celebrate London’s diverse history and culture. This campaign builds on the announcement of the six new line names earlier this year. The changes were made to make the network easier to navigate. Each line was given a new distinct name and colour, developed through engagement with TfL customers, stakeholders, historians, industry experts, staff and local communities, using the opportunity as a chance to celebrate the city’s diversity.
‘A Shirt’s Not Just For Christmas, It’s For Life’ for Paddy Power by BBH London
Paddy Power has officially entered the Christmas ad game in the only way it knows how – with plenty of laughs and a nod to the football fans who make the beautiful game magical. The campaign, ‘A Shirt’s Not Just For Christmas, It’s For Life’, created by BBH London, stars Danny Dyer (complete with a full mullet) as a dad who kickstarts a lifetime of loyalty, and Eddie Hearn as a larger-than-life club owner, and takes a playful look at the moment every fan knows too well: unwrapping their first football shirt on Christmas morning.
'EE Curfew AV' by Saatchi & Saatchi
EE, Saatchi & Saatchi, and legendary band Echo & The Bunnymen are breathing new life into the iconic music video for The Killing Moon. Originally tied to the 'Curfew' TV ad launched earlier this year, the campaign highlights how reliable connections help parents stay in touch with their teenagers as they navigate newfound freedom.
'Making It Click' for Aviva by adam&eveDDB
Aviva launches the latest advert in its Make it Click campaign, reflecting its ambition to demystify the complex world of finances and help people to solve their financial puzzles. Created by adam&eveDDB with media planning and buying from the Aviva team at Publicis Media, the 30-second advert will make its debut on 8 December during the final of ITV’s “I’m a Celebrity". Launched in time for the festive season, the timing of the ad is a new approach for Aviva having previously launched its ads at the end of December.
'Familiar, But Different' for PopCorners by VCCP
PopCorners, the air-popped corn snack, is targeting global audiences with a new brand platform, launching today, to introduce snackers around the world to a ‘Familiar, But Different’ experience. This is the first global brand campaign from the PepsiCo-owned snack and was created in partnership with VCCP. Whilst PopCorners was established in the US and launched a memorable Super Bowl spot last year, this new campaign introduces consumers in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, & more to the popped corn chips.
'Unwrapped' for World by adam&eveBerlin
World, the anonymous online identity network, is reminding consumers about the level of data they share with online companies in a poignant new campaign which launches to coincide with the 10th annual Spotify Wrapped initiative this month. Created by adam&eveBerlin, the campaign “Unwrapped” humorously riffs on the trend for annual round-ups of our personal listening habits by online streaming services like Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple, and lets people know that with World ID (which stores no personal data), they can prove they are a real human while staying anonymous in the digital world.
'Sea-Watch Takeover' by Mother Berlin
Sea-Watch is an NGO that has been dedicated to saving lives in the Mediterranean since 2015. The organisation not only rescues refugees from perilous waters but also advocates for awareness of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region through its political efforts. Together with Mother Berlin, Sea-Watch has created specially designed warning signs to draw attention to the life-threatening dangers faced by refugees in the Mediterranean. Warning signs exist to alert us to risks that we would otherwise overlook. Sea-Watch and Mother Berlin use this everyday medium to speak out in a simple yet powerful way about the forgotten dangers in the Mediterranean.