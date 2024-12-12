Work Of The Week: Goodbye Hamilton; TFL Renaming; Unwrapped and More...

'Sea-Watch Takeover' by Mother Berlin

Sea-Watch is an NGO that has been dedicated to saving lives in the Mediterranean since 2015. The organisation not only rescues refugees from perilous waters but also advocates for awareness of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region through its political efforts. Together with Mother Berlin, Sea-Watch has created specially designed warning signs to draw attention to the life-threatening dangers faced by refugees in the Mediterranean. Warning signs exist to alert us to risks that we would otherwise overlook. Sea-Watch and Mother Berlin use this everyday medium to speak out in a simple yet powerful way about the forgotten dangers in the Mediterranean.

