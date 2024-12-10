Paddy Power Celebrates The Emotional Rollercoaster Of Being A Football Fan

As he does, proud Danny - now a grandad - watches on, this time with no mullet but now 30 years older thanks to a four-hour stint of prosthetic makeovers!

It’s a journey every football fan can relate to – the highs, the lows, and the indescribable feeling of belonging to something bigger, no matter how bad your team is.

The film is directed by Chris Balmond and produced by Outsider.

With sharp humour, a dose of nostalgia and plenty of festive fun, Paddy Power is here to remind us that a football shirt isn’t just a gift for Christmas – it’s for life. And the brand’s festive debut is rooted in its new research* from which uncovers the chaos, traditions, and humour that make football a Christmas essential.

The findings from Paddy Power’s study showed not only that 56% of fans received their first football shirt as a gift from a family member - with 40% having been gifted theirs from dad -but that 73% of those who watch them think Christmas ads have become too serious, calling for more cheer from brands this year.

Speaking about the bookmaker’s first ever Christmas campaign, Paddy Power himself said: "Like so many fans, I got my first football shirt from my dad, and it set me up for a lifetime of passion, loyalty, and a bit of heartbreak - which is a bit of a clue to who I support! But let’s be honest, we all need a laugh at Christmas – and that’s what this is all about. A shirt’s not just for Christmas; it’s for life.”

Michelle Spillane, Paddy Power’s Managing Director of Marketing, commented: "This campaign is more than just an ad – it’s a love letter to football. We’ve always celebrated the quirks, passion, and laughs that make football great. For our first Christmas ad, we wanted something bold, funny, and packed with heart – a true reflection of the beautiful game.”

Lawrence Bushell, Associate Creative Director, BBH London, said: "People often get 'gifted' their first footy shirt for Christmas, but it can also be a lifelong curse. Just ask Spurs supporters. We hope this ad serves as a warning to all footy fans this festive season. After all, a shirt's for life." Luke Till, Associate Creative Director, BBH, added: "I remember getting my first Portsmouth shirt for Christmas, and have never forgiven my family.”

And Danny Dyer added: “There was only ever one team for me, and it certainly wasn’t Millwall! West Ham were my first true love – ever since I got given that shirt as a kid I’ve been hooked. There’s no better feeling than getting that shirt on. You wear that shirt with pride every time you put it on. You back them through it all. The good and the bad.”

Football fans are known for their unwavering passion, and Paddy Power’s research revealed the sacrifices they’d make for their team’s success during the festive season. Over three quarters (76%) of Brits say they wish there was Christmas Day football, and one in nine (11%) confessed they’d spend Christmas alone if it meant a win for their team on Boxing Day and 7% even admitted they’d never celebrate Christmas again if it meant their team was likely to win the league.

Paddy Power has taken these insights and cemented them in a campaign that celebrates the heart of football fandom, all with a cheeky festive twist.

