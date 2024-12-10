EE and Echo & The Bunnymen revive 80s classic, blending nostalgia with modern connection

Will John, ECD at Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “Music drives the narratives, aesthetics and emotion for every EE campaign that we do. We use it to reflect the soundtracks to peoples lives, like a mixtape of modern Britain. To collaborate with Echo & The Bunnymen in a retelling of The Killing Moon, a song that’s infiltrated generations, is something we are incredibly proud of - and testament to the power of music and our storytelling.”

The evocative soundtrack of 'The Killing Moon' by Echo & The Bunnymen perfectly encapsulates the range of emotions experienced by parents and teenagers alike. The film's extended cut opens with a scene at a cinema where a group of teenagers enjoy their evening out. It then follows various groups of teenagers and kids at different events. Interspersed throughout are messages and phone calls from parents checking on their children. The film reflects the universal worry parents feel when their children are out and reassures them of the connectivity and peace of mind provided by EE's reliable network.

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at EE, commented: “It's a huge accolade that once again the band we’ve teamed up with for our latest brand campaign have chosen to use the film as their official music video to re-release their track. Echo & The Bunnymen’s The Killing Moon set the tone perfectly for our film Curfew. Featuring real parents and teenagers in real life settings, the music soundtracks the universal challenge of embracing the freedom of youth while staying safe and connected, a challenge made easier for EE One customers who have the peace of mind knowing their family are connected with broadband and mobile on the UK’s best network.”

Curfew was created by Saatchi & Saatchi. The re-release of 'The Killing Moon' music video will be available on Echo & The Bunnymen’s social media channels and YouTube. The band will also be updating their Spotify canvas to reflect the themes of the new video.

Echo & The Bunnymen quote: "We're excited to see 'The Killing Moon' continue to resonate with audiences, old and new. This collaboration with EE perfectly marries the themes of connection and nostalgia, showing how technology can bridge generations."

Customers can keep connected in and out of the home, with ultra-secure broadband and ultra-safe mobile from EE. By taking out EE Broadband and EE Mobile together, they will become an EE One customer and unlock benefits including unlimited data SIMs, meaning parents wondering about their kids getting home safely is one less thing to worry about, the security of EE’s mobile and broadband networks, and the most reliable connection on the UK’s best network.

To further support families, EE offers parental controls for mobile and broadband to help parents manage how and when their family spend time online, as well as PhoneSmart, the first phone licence offering a free online programme that provides advice for young people and parents on how to navigate the digital world and stay safe online. Families can also stay protected on up to 15 devices with Cyber Security powered by Norton, and with Scam Guard, which protects calls, data and online activity.

