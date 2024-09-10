Saatchi & Saatchi: A Game-Changing Year of Creative Wins and Leadership Reboot

Creative Salon on Saatchi & Saatchi's 2024

Getting off to a brilliant start, the agency secured the global creative account for Accor's Ibis hotel group, following a competitive pitch involving several undisclosed agencies. Saatchi & Saatchi took on the strategy and creative for Ibis, Ibis Budget and Ibis Styles, leading a cross-regional repositioning across key markets such as the UK, France, Germany, Brazil and India. This appointment strengthened Publicis Groupe’s relationship with Accor, marking the first time the group handled the hotels economy business.

This year also saw significant leadership changes at Saatchi & Saatchi. James Denton-Clark stepped down as CEO in June after less than a year in the role. During the transition, his key team—Goodwin, Huntington, Ringshall, Jenkins, and Tapper—reported to Charlie Rudd, group CEO of Leo Burnett UK, Publicis London, and Fallon.

The company has now appointed Claire Hollands, former chief executive of MullenLowe UK, as its new CEO. It was clear that for Saatchi & Saatchi's next CEO, the agency was looking for a modern, progressive leader with a proven track record of running successful agencies.

Charlie Rudd, CEO of Publicis Groupe UK, highlighted that Hollands was recognised for her exceptional reputation as a champion of creativity and for having the leadership skills necessary to guide the agency into its next chapter.

Kate Stanners, chairwoman and global chief creative officer, joined the board of The History of Advertising Trust, contributing her creative expertise as the charity sought to re-engage with agencies. Sarah Jenkins was promoted to chief operating officer, overseeing operations to drive creative flow, productisation, and efficiency. Replacing Jenkins as managing director is Jonathan Tapper, who was promoted to the leadership team from his previous role as managing partner.

Sam Wise was promoted to executive strategy director, tasked with leading international growth efforts, while Emily Lewis-Keane stepped into the role of head of planning, replacing Wise. James Addlestone joined as head of data arts, focused on building new tools to deliver transformative insights for Saatchi & Saatchi’s clients. Ruth Bates was promoted to chief data officer, a new role within the agency, where she will lead the integration of data insights into creative work. Another notable hire was Max Henderson, who joined as creative design director, after leaving his previous role at McCann London.

Saatchi & Saatchi launched several campaigns throughout the year. For John Lewis, the agency introduced 'Succumb to the Sale' and 'The Home Dialogues', but also launched a campaign that marked the return of the department store's ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ promise, which had been dropped over two years prior. The 90-second film showcased the brand's history through a single window, spanning iconic eras from the Roaring 20s, the outbreak of war, and the swinging 60s to the present day.