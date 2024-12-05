Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Bids Farewell to Lewis Hamilton

At the heart of the campaign lies a poignant film that revisits the iconic Hamilton-Mercedes partnership. It seamlessly blends archival footage of Hamilton provided by F1, interwoven with powerful scenes featuring aspiring dreamers—children of diverse ages and backgrounds—reflecting on the profound impact of his journey on their own aspirations. Produced by Prettybird and directed by the acclaimed Melina Matsoukas, known for Queen & Slim, the film is underscored by Stormzy’s “Blinded by Your Grace, Pt. 2” and includes original commentary from some of the team’s most memorable moments.

As part of the global activation, “Every Dream Needs a Team” extends beyond the screen. An outdoor campaign featuring iconic photography of Hamilton and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team will light up landmarks in Kuala Lumpur, the UK, and the US, including locations such as Times Square. Over the race weekend in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton will carry the campaign message on his car, underscored with the names of 150 fans, representing the millions of loyal followers who have been part of the incredible journey.

Adding a personal touch, Team Principal & CEO Toto Wolff recorded an open voice note for Hamilton, offering heartfelt parting words and advice. A modern-day equivalent of an open letter, the note captures Toto’s perspective as both a leader and a friend. Distributed via WhatsApp, the voice note reflects the campaign’s emphasis on connection, authenticity, and shared memories.

Bradley Lord, Chief Communications Officer at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team says, "Lewis has been an integral part of our team for more than a decade, and part of the Mercedes-Benz motorsport family for over 25 years. ‘Every Dream Needs a Team’ is more than a farewell—it’s a celebration of everything we’ve achieved together and a message to the next generation that teamwork is at the heart of every great story. We’re incredibly proud to share this campaign with the world as we honour Lewis’ incredible journey and achievements.

"We’re also delighted to be working with AMV. When the team presented us an idea that not only honours Lewis’ extraordinary journey but also embodies an ethos for our organisation, we knew it was a winning pitch.”

AMV Group CEO Xavier Rees says, “It’s a real privilege to partner with one of sport’s most iconic teams, at a time when F1’s popularity is soaring. ‘Every dream needs a team’ is a brilliant organising idea that we look forward to developing more over time”.

AMV BBDO Executive Creative Director Laura Rogers says, "A loved family member leaving to go out into the world. The bittersweet end of a beautiful partnership. Victories mixed with moments that were never meant to be. All while the next generation waits in the wings. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are more than an F1 story; this is the great opera of life unfolding at 200 miles per hour. We’re honoured to be a part of it.”

The farewell film and messages will be shared across Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team social channels and amplified by its partners and other stakeholders in the sport, making the tribute a truly global moment.

