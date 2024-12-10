World Reminds Consumers About Data Shared Online
The anonymous online identity network, working with adam&eveBerlin, spotlights the amount of personal data shared with companies
10 December 2024
World, the anonymous online identity network, is reminding consumers about the level of data they share with online companies in a poignant new campaign which launches to coincide with the 10th annual Spotify Wrapped initiative this month.
Created by adam&eveBerlin, the campaign “Unwrapped” humorously riffs on the trend for annual round-ups of our personal listening habits by online streaming services like Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple, and lets people know that with World ID (which stores no personal data), they can prove they are a real human while staying anonymous in the digital world.
“They know you streamed ‘All by Myself’ 64 times this year,” says one ad. “You weren’t as alone as you thought.” It then reminds the audience that “Unlike others, World ID stores absolutely no personal data.”
Another references Marvin Gaye’s iconic tune with the line: “Dear human who listened to "Let's Get It On" 4 times on February 14... TMI?”
The “Unwrapped – A Celebration of Privacy in a Digital World” campaign which breaks in December in Europe, the US, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Brazil and Argentina on social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube - will run until the end of the year.
World is the real human network, contributed to by Tools for Humanity, the tech startup co-founded by Alex Blania and Sam Altman (CEO of OpenAI). It’s designed to protect privacy and anonymity while proving humanity and uniqueness in the age of AI.
John Patroulis, CMO at Tools for Humanity, said of the new campaign: “Unlike platforms that collect and monetise your data, World ID provides anonymity to humans and stores no personal data. It knows nothing about you – only that you’re a real and unique human. In this campaign we have fun with a cultural moment - namely, year-end music wrap-ups -to show how readily we share our personal data online - and how World ID is enabling a new era of the internet, where anonymity and human identity can go go hand in hand.”
Jens Pfau, CCO adam&eveBerlin, explained: “We knew that “Spotify Wrapped” was coming around the corner to tell us again, unsolicited and using our personal data, what our musical year was like. For us, the perfect setup for our client World to launch this neat and smart stunt that lets everyone know that World ID doesn't store any data.”
In a world where intelligence is no longer a discriminator between humans and AI, World ID provides an anonymous proof of human (think of it as a digital passport) for the internet that enables you to prove securely and anonymously that you are a unique, actual person, while ensuring the safety of your personal data.
