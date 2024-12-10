AVIVA Solves Financial Puzzles
The ad, made by adam&eveDDB, looks to educate audiences on the complicated world of finances
10 December 2024
Aviva today launches the latest advert in its Make it Click campaign, reflecting its ambition to demystify the complex world of finances and help people to solve their financial puzzles.
Created by adam&eveDDB with media planning and buying from the Aviva team at Publicis Media, the 30-second advert will make its debut on 8 December during the final of ITV’s “I’m a Celebrity". Launched in time for the festive season, the timing of the ad is a new approach for Aviva having previously launched its ads at the end of December.
The ad will continue to air throughout 2025. It uses the power of emotive storytelling to demonstrate the breadth and depth of Aviva’s business and its ability to be there for its customers throughout a series of milestone moments.
The scene opens in a lively, family-owned restaurant, where the owner (Gino) and his daughter (Gina) are distracted by a tree branch falling onto their car. Gina, seeing the car replicate a broken-puzzle, uses her phone to contact Aviva, and we see the car piece back together. As time passes, we see Gina proudly showing her father the investments she has made, which she uses for their small business to create an outdoor seating area.
Having been impressed by his daughter and her ability to overcome these challenges Gino feels ready to retire and passes the keys of their small business to Gina. With both life transitions made possible by Aviva, a voice-over concludes the ad with: “From insurance to wealth and retirement, we can help solve life’s financial puzzles”.
The ad is the first to be designed in Aviva’s reimagined brand expression which launched earlier this year and includes evolved brand assets such as an updated colour palette, typography, and tone of voice. It is also the first creative to feature the new “Aviva glow”, a soft, yellow light that emanates from Gina’s phone in the important moment of connection with Aviva.
The ad builds on the hugely effective 2022 launch of the “Making It Click” campaign, which dramatises the complexity and conundrums people face when dealing with their finances. By featuring a small business, Aviva showcases its breadth in the B2B market which is further brought to life in a longer format version of the advert that will run in cinema on the 9 December. In this 60-second ad, Gina uses Aviva’s business insurance to fix a broken pizza oven, keeping the business running as a result.
Phoebe Barter, group brand & sponsorship director at Aviva, said: “Aviva’s range of products and services mean that we can play a genuine, emotional role in people’s lives, in a way that no other financial services company can, while continuing to ‘make it click’ when it comes to the complex world of finances.
“Through the heartwarming story of Gino and Gina, we want to bring financial decisions to life and connect with our audiences, showcasing the magic of Aviva and our unique ability to support our customers through every high, low, milestone, and life moment. We know the festive season is an emotive time of year and we hope that our latest ad strikes a chord with those watching."
Miranda Hipwell, CEO at adam&eveDDB, said: “We introduced the ‘Making It Click’ platform for Aviva in 2022 and this next iteration of the campaign portrays the emotion and feeling of families as they navigate different aspects of their financial life. We love the warmth of Gino and Gina and the empowerment Aviva brings to their narrative.”
Guy Edwards, managing partner at Publicis Media said: “To bring this next chapter of the campaign to life, we’ve crafted a media plan that is single-mindedly focused on emotion. We’ve targeted highly attentive channels that help facilitate story-telling, and specifically allow us to hone in on shared-viewing occasions. Aviva is able to demonstrate the role it can play in solving financial puzzles, at moments when we know family audiences are often together.”
Aviva is one of the UK’s largest financial services companies, supporting more than 19 million customers across the UK with a mix of insurance, wealth, and retirement products.
