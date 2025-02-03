Javier Bardem adopts fresh villain role in Uber Eats ad
In the brand’s latest spot created by Mother, Bardem has a little tongue-in-cheek fun while channelling his evil characters
03 February 2025
Uber Eats launches its new brand platform for the UK, ‘When You’ve Done Enough, Uber Eats,’ which celebrates moments of often-needed relaxation and downtime delivered by Uber Eats. The first in a series of films goes live today to showcase iconic figures entertainingly embracing their downtime.
‘Evil’d Enough’ stars Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem, who is well known for playing malevolent characters during his acting career. The new TV commercial is directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker David Shane, and produced through O Positive.
Javier Bardem said “Playing a bad guy can be very demanding. Even villains deserve a little downtime after a long day of being evil. And that’s exactly what Uber Eats delivers.”
Evil’d Enough parachutes us into what appears to be the middle of a classic film scene, starring Javier Bardem in his next iconic evil role. He and his generals sit at a menacing boardroom table in his lair, discussing the next steps for world domination (for what must be the millionth time). But when Bardem decides he's had enough of evil-ing for the day, he knows exactly what he wants: a little downtime, provided by sushi ordered on Uber Eats.
Maya Gallego Spiers, Head of Marketing at Uber UK, commented: “Our new brand platform ‘When you’ve done enough, Uber Eats' perfectly sums up our role in people’s lives. With our signature humour and charm, this campaign reflects our commitment to being there for people who want some downtime delivered to their door.
1/3
2/3
3/3
David Shane, added: "It’s such a strong idea. We’ve all kind of chafed under the weight of other people’s expectations for us. We may not all be cinematic evil masterminds but we’ve all needed a break. Javier was a gem to work with. Super invested and really collaborative. There was never a false moment from him. It was just a lovely magical couple of days."
The integrated campaign launches today across the UK. It will reinforce the film's message through TV, OOH, digital, social, and PR.
