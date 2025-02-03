Javier Bardem adopts fresh villain role in Uber Eats ad

Uber Eats launches its new brand platform for the UK, ‘When You’ve Done Enough, Uber Eats,’ which celebrates moments of often-needed relaxation and downtime delivered by Uber Eats. The first in a series of films goes live today to showcase iconic figures entertainingly embracing their downtime.

‘Evil’d Enough’ stars Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem, who is well known for playing malevolent characters during his acting career. The new TV commercial is directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker David Shane, and produced through O Positive.

Javier Bardem said “Playing a bad guy can be very demanding. Even villains deserve a little downtime after a long day of being evil. And that’s exactly what Uber Eats delivers.”