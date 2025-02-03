javier bardem looking spookily

Javier Bardem adopts fresh villain role in Uber Eats ad

In the brand’s latest spot created by Mother, Bardem has a little tongue-in-cheek fun while channelling his evil characters

By Creative Salon

03 February 2025

Uber Eats launches its new brand platform for the UK, ‘When You’ve Done Enough, Uber Eats,’ which celebrates moments of often-needed relaxation and downtime delivered by Uber Eats. The first in a series of films goes live today to showcase iconic figures entertainingly embracing their downtime. 

‘Evil’d Enough’ stars Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem, who is well known for playing malevolent characters during his acting career. The new TV commercial is directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker David Shane, and produced through O Positive. 

Javier Bardem said “Playing a bad guy can be very demanding. Even villains deserve a little downtime after a long day of being evil. And that’s exactly what Uber Eats delivers.”

Evil’d Enough parachutes us into what appears to be the middle of a classic film scene, starring Javier Bardem in his next iconic evil role. He and his generals sit at a menacing boardroom table in his lair, discussing the next steps for world domination (for what must be the millionth time). But when Bardem decides he's had enough of evil-ing for the day, he knows exactly what he wants: a little downtime, provided by sushi ordered on Uber Eats. 

Maya Gallego Spiers, Head of Marketing at Uber UK, commented: “Our new brand platform ‘When you’ve done enough, Uber Eats' perfectly sums up our role in people’s lives. With our signature humour and charm, this campaign reflects our commitment to being there for people who want some downtime delivered to their door.

  • javier bardem with some sticks and an uber eats bag next to him

    1/3

  • javier bardem at a meeting

    2/3

  • javier bardem glares

    3/3

David Shane, added: "It’s such a strong idea.  We’ve all kind of chafed under the weight of other people’s expectations for us. We may not all be cinematic evil masterminds but we’ve all needed a break. Javier was a gem to work with. Super invested and really collaborative. There was never a false moment from him. It was just a lovely magical couple of days."

The integrated campaign launches today across the UK. It will reinforce the film's message through TV, OOH, digital, social, and PR.

Credits

Client: Uber

Brand Platform: When You’ve Done Enough

Film: Evil’d Enough

Agency: Mother

Creative: Mother

Strategy: Mother

Production Company: O Positive

Director: David Shane

Executive Producer / Producer: Nell Jordan

Executive Producer: Ralph Laucella

Executive Producer: Marc Grill

PM: Polly Leach

DP: Sebastian Blenkov

Production Designer: Andy Kelly

Costume Stylist: Verity Hawkes

Editorial Co: The Quarry

Editor: Paul Watts

Edit Executive Producer: Tor Adams

Edit Producer: Dilia Knobel

Post: Time Based Arts

Post Executive Producer: Josh Robinson

Post Producer: Chris Aliano

VFX Supervisor & Lead: Miguel Wratten

Colourist: Simone Grattarola

Music: KO Music

Music Supervisor (Score): Andy Oskwarek

Composer: Phil Kay

Music Licencing: Mr Pape

Music Supervisor (Happy Days): John Connon

Sound House: No 8

Sound Engineer: Sam Robson

Sound Producer: Karen Noden

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.