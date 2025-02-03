The full campaign will see prominent out-of-home executions across Dublin as well as social teasers during one of the busiest weekends of the football calendar, as fans from every club pour over rumours and articles, desperate to know who their club will buy, sell, loan or release.

Alan McAleenan, marketing director Guinness Ireland, said “As Official Beer and non-Alcoholic beer of the Premier League, we believe that the beautiful game deserves a beautiful pint. That’s why this Transfer Deadline Day, we’re offering fans the chance to win the ultimate at-home set up”.

Ryan McManus, chief creative officer at VML UK, added “It’s not exactly a secret that Guinness lovers’ everywhere set high standards by the quality of the pint’s pour. Nitrosurge now allows these lovers to achieve this from the comfort of their sofa, but in this we’ve discovered total Glassphemy – a beautiful Guinness in a very entertaining variety of out-of-shape glassware. We wanted to draw attention to this in a fun way and encourage people to make the transfer to the drink’s true home – a Guinness pint glass!”

The campaign culminates on Monday 3rd February, where in partnership with Irish influencer Eric Roberts, on February 3rd, The Home of Guinness will be hosting its own transfer deadline day by inviting fans to the Guinness Storehouse to retire their old glass and receive a limited-edition Guinness x Waterford Crystal pint glass in person. Lucky fans who #TransferthatPint will also receive a complimentary tour pass to the World’s Leading Beer Tour Visitor Experience (all attendees must be over the age of 18).

Premier League legend, Theo Walcott, said: “Throughout my career, I've experienced a few transfers, each one a new chapter. This Guinness campaign reminds me of that fresh start feeling. Upgrading your matchday with a perfect pint in a quality glass is like signing a star player for your at-home viewing experience."

#TransferthatPint is the latest campaign in Guinness’ debut season as the Official Beer and Guinness 0.0 as the Official Non-Alcoholic Beer of the Premier League. PR for the work is led by Wilson Hartnell, media is by PHD, and social elements are being managed by Born Social.

Don’t let another matchday go by without a glass that your Guinness deserves. #TransferThatPint