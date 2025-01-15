Boots celebrates value with 'Snap Your Savings' booth

Today, Boots launches its new value marketing campaign "Savvy Savers" to showcase the ways that customers can enjoy the best value at Boots, without compromising on quality.

The campaign spotlights Boots shoppers celebrating the joy of saving money on the best health and beauty products. Filmed using a dynamic photo booth mechanic, dubbed "Snap Your Savings," the advert captures the genuine excitement of customers as they share their recent Boots purchases and the savings they have made. The script playfully reinforces this message with the line, "Now that's the smile of a savvy saver."

Pete Markey, Chief Marketing Officer at Boots, said: “We know everyone loves bagging a bargain, particularly at this time of year, and at Boots we’re making it easier than ever for our customers to get the best for less. With great offers across both health and beauty, essential products at £2 and under, thousands of exclusive savings through Price Advantage and tailored offers on the Boots App, there are many ways that customers can spend less on the things they need.

“The new ‘Savvy Saver’ campaign celebrates that smart, shrewd mindset and the joy of finding the perfect product at the perfect price. Whether it’s a beauty essential, a healthcare must-have or a little treat, we’re committed to delivering incredible value across our entire range.”

This January, in line with the new campaign, Boots is offering incredible deals including 50% off big brands like No7, Oral-B, L’Oréal, Colgate, Olay, Garnier, and Nivea, as well as up to half-price savings for Boots Advantage Card members on brands such as RoC®, Champneys, SheaMoisture, Avène, Ted Baker, Cetaphil, Aussie, Eucerin and Vaseline.