Boots celebrates value with 'Snap Your Savings' booth
The beauty and healthcare retailer captures the joy of a bargain in its latest ad, created by The Pharm to celebrate its "Savvy Savers" offering
15 January 2025
Today, Boots launches its new value marketing campaign "Savvy Savers" to showcase the ways that customers can enjoy the best value at Boots, without compromising on quality.
The campaign spotlights Boots shoppers celebrating the joy of saving money on the best health and beauty products. Filmed using a dynamic photo booth mechanic, dubbed "Snap Your Savings," the advert captures the genuine excitement of customers as they share their recent Boots purchases and the savings they have made. The script playfully reinforces this message with the line, "Now that's the smile of a savvy saver."
Pete Markey, Chief Marketing Officer at Boots, said: “We know everyone loves bagging a bargain, particularly at this time of year, and at Boots we’re making it easier than ever for our customers to get the best for less. With great offers across both health and beauty, essential products at £2 and under, thousands of exclusive savings through Price Advantage and tailored offers on the Boots App, there are many ways that customers can spend less on the things they need.
“The new ‘Savvy Saver’ campaign celebrates that smart, shrewd mindset and the joy of finding the perfect product at the perfect price. Whether it’s a beauty essential, a healthcare must-have or a little treat, we’re committed to delivering incredible value across our entire range.”
This January, in line with the new campaign, Boots is offering incredible deals including 50% off big brands like No7, Oral-B, L’Oréal, Colgate, Olay, Garnier, and Nivea, as well as up to half-price savings for Boots Advantage Card members on brands such as RoC®, Champneys, SheaMoisture, Avène, Ted Baker, Cetaphil, Aussie, Eucerin and Vaseline.
Everyday essentials are also available at unmissable prices of £2 and under, including trusted names like Dove, Lynx, Listerine and Radox. Shoppers can also explore ‘Best of Beauty’ starting at just £3, featuring brands such as 17, Mielle and Natural Collection. With these incredible prices, plus the ongoing all-year-round benefits of being an Advantage Card member, such as 10% off Boots brand, thousands of exclusive Price Advantage savings, tailored app offers and discounts for parents, students and over 60s - customers can easily save on all of their health and beauty needs.
The advert airs today for the first time and will run until 11th February across a wide range of media, including TV, VOD, digital audio, DOOH, print, YouTube and social media. Using first-party targeting for the first time, Boots will directly reach customers who have purchased low-cost items in specific categories such as dental care, skincare, haircare, toiletries, or cosmetics within the past year. It will also target shoppers with an average order value of £5 or less. This multi-channel approach, combined with new targeting methods, ensures the campaign reaches all types of savvy savers and reinforces the message that you can find the best value for less at Boots.
