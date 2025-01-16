Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week: Boots' 'Savvy Savers'; British Gas and Channel 4; E.On's 'Next Pledge and More...
The best creative, curated
16 January 2025
'Snap Your Savings' for Boots by The Pharm
Boots launches its new value marketing campaign "Savvy Savers" to showcase the ways that customers can enjoy the best value at Boots, without compromising on quality. The campaign spotlights Boots shoppers celebrating the joy of saving money on the best health and beauty products.
'Get Out There' for EasyJet by VCCP
EasyJet and easyJet holidays have launched a new fully integrated campaign for the Winter sales period that marks a shift in the brand's approach to advertising. Moving away from the traditional ‘big shoot’ model, towards one that embraces and reflects more short-form, social-style content, the ‘Big Orange Sale’ campaign is built entirely from content shot by creators from across Europe - capturing the liberating joy of travel in a way that’s authentic, unfiltered and unlike how travel brands normally advertise.
'Next Pledge' for E.ON Next by Total Media
One of the leading energy providers E.ON Next has teamed up with Total Media, the behavioural science media agency, part of the Mediaplus Group, to support Britons' top resolution to save more money with an inspiring message to save on energy. The campaign empowers customers to tackle the rising price through its star product "Next Pledge" with energy prices guaranteed to stay below the Ofgem price cap.
British Gas Celebrates Channel 4 Partnership by T&Pm
British Gas, the UK’s largest energy and home services provider, and Hive, leading eco tech brand, launched a major new partnership with Channel 4, sponsoring the broadcaster's popular home programming slate. The partnership kicks off with a series of 24 comedic idents, created by T&Pm and directed by the Weiland Brothers through Love Song.
'Life’s pretty good' for Vitality by VCCP
Vitality has launched a new campaign for its life insurance business, with its creative agency of record VCCP, bringing to life data that shows how you can live for up to five years longer when you have Vitality insurance. Building on the success of its ‘Move Forward with Vitality’ platform, the new campaign, Life’s Pretty Good’ sets Vitality apart from competitors and underscores its progressive vision for the industry.