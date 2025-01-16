British Gas Channel 4 T&Pm

British Gas Celebrates Channel 4 Partnership

The comedic work from T&Pm marks the brand sponsoring the channel's popular home programming slate

By Creative Salon

16 January 2025

British Gas, the UK’s largest energy and home services provider, and Hive, leading eco tech brand, today launch a major new partnership with Channel 4, sponsoring the broadcaster's popular home programming slate. 

The partnership kicks off with a series of 24 comedic idents, created by T&Pm and  directed by the Weiland Brothers through Love Song. The idents will showcase  homeowners seemingly admiring their interior design, borrowing terminology of home  renovation shows, before a comedic twist reveals they're actually praising the comfort  and reliability provided by British Gas. 

British Gas is the UK’s largest energy supplier with 10 million customers and 7,000  engineers visiting homes every day to keep them warm and working. This sponsorship  perfectly aligns with the brand's mission to keep homes running smoothly, offering  viewers a relatable and lighthearted take on the everyday challenges of homeownership. 

Andy Freeman, group brand & marketing officer at Centrica, parent company of British  Gas and Hive, said: “Channel 4's home shows celebrate the passion we all have for our homes. Our idents tap into that same energy, using humour to highlight how British Gas is there for every homeowner, every day." 

Carl Storey and Tom Sillars, associate creative directors at T&Pm say: “As a nation  obsessed with our homes, it’s hard to think of a better fit than Channel 4 Homes and  British Gas. The iconic home programming on Channel 4 has an instantly recognisable  (and often OTT) lexicon that highlights just how much we love our homes. And funnily  enough, this lofty language also perfectly applies to the services and energy of British  Gas. Giving our playful idents a beautiful (designer) rug pull.” 

Rupinder Downie, content solutions leader, Channel 4 said: “This partnership highlights  Channel 4’s ability to create the best advertising experience in the UK by enabling brands  to reach our mix of audiences through an innovative mix of formats across digital,  streaming, social and linear. We’re thrilled to be working with British Gas once again.” 

A second series of idents will spotlight Hive's leading role in home eco-tech and net-zero  solutions, appealing to viewers interested in sustainable living and optimising home  energy usage. 

Developed in partnership with T&Pm and OMD UK, this long-term collaboration encompasses a comprehensive mix of broadcast sponsorship, social media activations,  logo licensing, and streaming and YouTube ad formats.The sponsorship includes  prominent placement across Channel 4's popular home programming lineup, including  Grand Designs, Love it or List it, George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, and Location, Location,  Location. 

Credits  

Creative Agency - T&Pm 

Matthew Moreland - Group Creative Director 

Chris Clarke - Group Creative Director 

Carl Storey - Associate Creative Director 

Tom Sillars - Associate Creative Director 

Jane Reader - Creative 

Hayley Hammond - Creative 

Tom Cook - Creative 

Lucy Almond - Business Director 

Alex Gambitsis - Account Director 

Matt Linnett - Strategy Director 

Charles Crisp – Chief Production Officer 

Sam Topley - Senior Producer 

Production 

Production Company - Love Song 

Director - The Weiland Brothers 

EP - Ellie Goodwin 

Producer - James Greenhall 

Editor - Thomas Grove Carter at Trim 

Post Production - Black Kite 

Post Producer - Tamara MennellVFX Super - Dan Saunders 

Colourist - Thomas Mangham 

Audio Facility - Factory Studios 

Sound Design - Jon Clarke 

Audio Producer - Emily Thomas 

OMD 

Sarah de Looze - Executive Business Director 

Henry Lewis - Head of Media Partnerships and Influencer Marketing 

Joe Simmons - Business Director - Media Partnerships 

British Gas 

Andy Feeman - Group Brand & Marketing Officer 

Samantha Taylor - Marketing Director 

Lizzy Allen - Brand Campaigns Manager 

Alex Neary - Head of Media 

Andrew Cooper-Blake - Marketing Planning Lead

