British Gas Celebrates Channel 4 Partnership

British Gas is the UK’s largest energy supplier with 10 million customers and 7,000 engineers visiting homes every day to keep them warm and working. This sponsorship perfectly aligns with the brand's mission to keep homes running smoothly, offering viewers a relatable and lighthearted take on the everyday challenges of homeownership.

Andy Freeman, group brand & marketing officer at Centrica, parent company of British Gas and Hive, said: “Channel 4's home shows celebrate the passion we all have for our homes. Our idents tap into that same energy, using humour to highlight how British Gas is there for every homeowner, every day."

Carl Storey and Tom Sillars, associate creative directors at T&Pm say: “As a nation obsessed with our homes, it’s hard to think of a better fit than Channel 4 Homes and British Gas. The iconic home programming on Channel 4 has an instantly recognisable (and often OTT) lexicon that highlights just how much we love our homes. And funnily enough, this lofty language also perfectly applies to the services and energy of British Gas. Giving our playful idents a beautiful (designer) rug pull.”

Rupinder Downie, content solutions leader, Channel 4 said: “This partnership highlights Channel 4’s ability to create the best advertising experience in the UK by enabling brands to reach our mix of audiences through an innovative mix of formats across digital, streaming, social and linear. We’re thrilled to be working with British Gas once again.”

A second series of idents will spotlight Hive's leading role in home eco-tech and net-zero solutions, appealing to viewers interested in sustainable living and optimising home energy usage.

Developed in partnership with T&Pm and OMD UK, this long-term collaboration encompasses a comprehensive mix of broadcast sponsorship, social media activations, logo licensing, and streaming and YouTube ad formats.The sponsorship includes prominent placement across Channel 4's popular home programming lineup, including Grand Designs, Love it or List it, George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, and Location, Location, Location.

