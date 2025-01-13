E.ON Next Provides Money-Saving Resolutions

Danny Gilchrist, senior campaign lead at E.ON Next, says: “This campaign is about starting the year on the right track, prompting consumers to re-think their energy choices. Our partnership with Total Media is helping us deliver impactful messaging that truly resonates with our audience. We’re excited to see the St Pancras takeover come to life and can’t wait to roll out the campaign nationwide.”

The timing of the activation aligns with the Fresh Start effect, a psychological phenomenon where people feel more motivated to make changes at key moments, such as the New Year. By deliberately placing the activation in a high-footfall area during a period of heightened behavioural change, the campaign encourages consumers to reconsider their current energy provider and switch to E.ON Next.

The St Pancras takeover is the first step in a broader effort to reach households across the UK with empowering messages and tools to save on energy costs.

Ella Britton, strategy director at Total Media, adds: “Launching this campaign with E.ON Next marks a significant step in helping consumers tackle energy costs. By blending creative planning with behavioural insights, we’ve crafted a strategy that engages audiences on a deeper level and drives meaningful action. The ‘Beat the Price Cap’ campaign is a fantastic example of how impactful media can make a real difference.”

Mandy Arora, client leadership business director at Total Media, says: “At a time when energy costs are top of mind for so many, this campaign demonstrates the power of media in helping brands create meaningful change. By combining innovative media placements with a deep understanding of human behaviour, we’ve built a campaign that not only grabs attention but inspires action. It’s been fantastic to collaborate with E.ON Next on this vital initiative.”

Partnering with media owners JC Decaux and Talon, the immersive takeover at St Pancras will run from January into early February, setting the stage for additional activations across the UK.