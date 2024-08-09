The Showcase 2024
Total Media Group: Ambitious Expansion Plans
This year TMG became part of Mediaplus, consolidating into Europe's largest independent media agency
After more than 40 years as a hugely successful independent media agency, this was the year that Total Media Group (TMG) made a strategic move to consolidate its market leadership in the UK and beyond. It was acquired by Serviceplan Group’s Mediaplus in May this year.
The business was purchased from majority stakeholders, chairman and co-founder, Mike Sell, and Total Media Group's chief executive Guy Sellers. Thomas Laranjo, formerly chief executive at Total Media, was named chief executive at Total Media Group, while Sellers has since moved into the role of chair. At the same time, Celine Saturnino took over as CEO of Total Media London.
Total Media and Mediaplus started working together in 2016. Total Media Group was seeking a post-Brexit international partner at the time, and Mediaplus was looking for a like-minded strategic partner in the UK. They have since collaborated on client briefs for brands such as BMW, De’Longhi and E.ON. The companies opened joint venture Total Mediaplus with hubs in Munich and London in 2018.
We caught up with Group CEO Laranjo to reflect on the highlights of the year.
Tom Laranjo, group CEO, on Total Media's 2024:
What have been the major highlights for your business in 2024?
This year, our partnership with Mediaplus Group stands out as the defining highlight. The partnership combines our behavioural expertise with Mediaplus’ global footprint, while staying true to who we are, enabling us to focus on our growth potential and expansion plans for next year.
Leading the charge in our growth story are two exceptional milestones: the promotion of Celine Saturnino as our new London CEO and Penny Took’s transition from Managing Director to CEO of Total Media Connect. Both are long-serving leaders who embody our commitment to diversity and excellence, making this a landmark moment for our agencies.
We also saw our Midlands team at Total Media Connect settle into a new central Birmingham office, reinforcing our continued growth and momentum across the UK.
We have also re-launched Behave, our behavioural science consultancy, with a sleek new site and enhanced services. This is a reflection of our significant growth and progress in the behavioural research space. Alongside this, we launched our cutting-edge behavioural insights service ‘Reveal-AI’, designed to help businesses navigate the complexities of AI adoption. Together with the Advertising Association’s AI Taskforce, we’re leading the charge in creating a responsible AI ecosystem within media and advertising.
We have continued to prioritise DE&I with highlights including hosting panels and events to celebrate Black History Month, International Women’s Day and Pride Month. We have held training sessions for staff around disabilities in the workplace, and have partnered with charity Pregnant Then Screwed to train managers to better understand the challenges mothers face in the workplace.
Our people remain at the heart of the group as we celebrate our team's success, such as three of our colleagues earning top spots on The Media Leader’s Future100 list—an incredibly proud achievement. With over an 80 per cent retention rate, our commitment to nurturing talent is clear. We have been credited for this by being one of the first companies recognised as a People First business by the IPA.
This allows us to deliver great success for our clients, winning eight awards with Hiscox for the truly collaborative work we have done with them, Uncommon & Posterscope is a credit to our efforts.
Last, but certainly not least, another significant moment being named as Tony’s Chocolonely’s global media agency. Working with globally recognised brands that we deeply admire is a privilege, and we’re excited to contribute to their journey.
Our journey this year has continued to bring us success (MP, retention of teams, growth of new clients) and there is still so much more to come.
What is your proudest achievement from the last 12 months?
Our proudest achievement this year has been our transformative partnership with Mediaplus Group. As part of Europe’s leading independent media agency and Serviceplan, the continent's largest independent agency group, this collaboration represents a significant milestone. This partnership has unlocked exciting growth opportunities and laid the foundation for ambitious expansion plans in the year ahead.
What are you most looking forward to next year?
I would say continuing to grow with Mediaplus and consolidating our global offering. We can’t give too much away but it’s looking to be an exciting year and we have a range of new technologies that we’re very excited about. Innovation is always something we strive to stay on top of and we’re looking forward to giving our clients access to some cutting-edge tools.
What do you feel have been the greatest industry challenges for agencies this year?
I really think this year’s challenge has been understanding responsible AI adoption. Since AI became a part of everyone’s vernacular, we’ve seen almost every question on AI being raised, but very few know how to actually create a responsible framework for adopting it in the workplace. I got to chat about this on a panel recently so I’m glad it’s something that’s in our consciousness, but we still have a lot to learn as an industry.
I would also make a point of saying that I’ve seen a lot stalling on DEI initiatives and environmental commitments this year. I want us, as an industry, to stop cutting budget when the landscape is tough. These things are either important or they’re not, and we have to realise that we can’t stop doing them because they are difficult or aren’t making enough money for your business. We have to invest in them because without them, our industry won’t have a future.
Has the addition of any AI solution made the profound impact on your business that was expected?
Having a Responsible AI framework has had a profound impact on our business. It allows us to roll out AI in a way that leads to real adoption, and not just implementation. Understanding the role that motivation, proficiency and ethics play in establishing AI into a business is a lengthy but necessary step to successfully integrate AI within not just our business, but all businesses. We believe that considered AI adoption is so important that we recently announced Reveal-AI, our cutting-edge behavioural insights service designed to help businesses navigate the complexities of AI adoption. By combining advanced analytics with behavioural science, it helps organisations to unlock innovation, optimise processes, and drive meaningful change.
Creative Salon on Total Media's 2024
2024 has been a year of transformation for TMG, filled with fresh developments and opportunities. The big news? TMG, which includes the media agency Total Media and behavioural consultancy Behave, has been acquired by Mediaplus, Europe’s leading independent media agency. This partnership allows TMG to showcase its behavioural expertise on a larger stage, bringing its independent, client-focused approach to ambitious brands across the globe.
With the acquisition complete, TMG is ready to expand its reach and impact, and it’s clear that the company is in capable hands. Tom Laranjo steps up as the new CEO of Total Media Group, having previously led Total Media London, while Guy Sellers transitions to chairman. In this reshuffle, Celine Saturnino takes the helm as CEO of Total Media London, and Penny Took moves into the role of CEO for Total Media Connect, stepping up from her position as managing director. As founder Mike Sell retires, the agency is set to embrace a new era with a legacy of resilience and independent spirit.
This year also saw Total Media Connect settle into a brand-new office in Birmingham, which is a significant step in establishing its presence in the Midlands. The new central location is all about better access for clients and team members, and it positions Total Media Connect as a strong contender in the local media scene.
On the client front, 2024 has been marked by some impressive wins. TotalMediaplus secured the global media brief for Tony’s Chocolonely, overseeing it's original market in the Netherlands and its expansion into the US and UK from offices in Amsterdam, New York, and London. The agency will handle all global media planning, buying, and performance marketing services to support the brand's expansion goals. Beko also hired Running Total Media, part of the Total Media Group, as its media planning and buying partner.
Creative Salon Says: This is a formidable but excitingly fresh and energetic agency, backed by the might of Serviceplan. We expect big things in 2024.
With Tom Laranjo helping guide the business in the right direction, and the beginning of Celine Saturnino at the helm of the UK agency TMG is already proving to be successful - with new account wins and the relaunch of its behavioural science consultancy, Behave. Next year, we look forward to seeing the full impact of the agency's ambitions and its enhanced offering.