Total Media Group: Ambitious Expansion Plans

What are you most looking forward to next year?

I would say continuing to grow with Mediaplus and consolidating our global offering. We can’t give too much away but it’s looking to be an exciting year and we have a range of new technologies that we’re very excited about. Innovation is always something we strive to stay on top of and we’re looking forward to giving our clients access to some cutting-edge tools.

What do you feel have been the greatest industry challenges for agencies this year?

I really think this year’s challenge has been understanding responsible AI adoption. Since AI became a part of everyone’s vernacular, we’ve seen almost every question on AI being raised, but very few know how to actually create a responsible framework for adopting it in the workplace. I got to chat about this on a panel recently so I’m glad it’s something that’s in our consciousness, but we still have a lot to learn as an industry.

I would also make a point of saying that I’ve seen a lot stalling on DEI initiatives and environmental commitments this year. I want us, as an industry, to stop cutting budget when the landscape is tough. These things are either important or they’re not, and we have to realise that we can’t stop doing them because they are difficult or aren’t making enough money for your business. We have to invest in them because without them, our industry won’t have a future.

Has the addition of any AI solution made the profound impact on your business that was expected?

Having a Responsible AI framework has had a profound impact on our business. It allows us to roll out AI in a way that leads to real adoption, and not just implementation. Understanding the role that motivation, proficiency and ethics play in establishing AI into a business is a lengthy but necessary step to successfully integrate AI within not just our business, but all businesses. We believe that considered AI adoption is so important that we recently announced Reveal-AI, our cutting-edge behavioural insights service designed to help businesses navigate the complexities of AI adoption. By combining advanced analytics with behavioural science, it helps organisations to unlock innovation, optimise processes, and drive meaningful change.