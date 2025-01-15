Measuring time, life decisions and diversity: Total Media's Lucas Brown on what makes him tick
The strategy chief shares his intellectual inspiration
Inspiring Creativity Through DEI
Diversity is a key driver of creativity, innovation, and problem-solving and drawing from a wide range of life experiences and perspectives enhances our ability to think outside the box. Research from McKinsey indicates that companies with diverse management teams are 35 per cent more likely to achieve higher financial returns. Additionally, the Boston Consulting Group found that companies with above-average diversity experience 19 per cent higher innovation revenue and nine per cent higher EBIT margins.
Although my heritage is rooted in Ireland, Scotland, and Italy, I recognise that my background places me in the majority. To challenge conventional thinking, I actively seek diverse sources of inspiration as my “brain food.”
Richard Shotton's Work
When approaching a project, I consciously pull from various experiences, whether actively sought or passively encountered. For example, reading business literature like Richard Shotton’s book, The Choice Factory, sparked a strategy for Young’s Seafood, which focused on life disruptions.
The British Museum's Impact
Visiting the British Museum’s Horology Room inspired a media strategy based on circadian rhythms. Learning about AkzoNobel’s community projects fuelled a winning pitch for E.ON on social purpose and community power.
I firmly believe that embracing diverse perspectives is not just beneficial but essential for fostering innovation and achieving impact.
Lucas Brown is CSO at Total Media