Measuring time, life decisions and diversity: Total Media's Lucas Brown on what makes him tick

Inspiring Creativity Through DEI

Diversity is a key driver of creativity, innovation, and problem-solving and drawing from a wide range of life experiences and perspectives enhances our ability to think outside the box. Research from McKinsey indicates that companies with diverse management teams are 35 per cent more likely to achieve higher financial returns. Additionally, the Boston Consulting Group found that companies with above-average diversity experience 19 per cent higher innovation revenue and nine per cent higher EBIT margins.

Although my heritage is rooted in Ireland, Scotland, and Italy, I recognise that my background places me in the majority. To challenge conventional thinking, I actively seek diverse sources of inspiration as my “brain food.”