VML: A Very Monumental Year

CEO Pip Hulbert on the agency's 2024

What have been the major highlights for your business in 2024?

2024 has been a monumental year for us in establishing VML. We've brought together hundreds of talented individuals, each championing our connected brand proposition that's truly resonating with clients – evidenced by our outstanding client satisfaction scores.

We've navigated two office moves, culminating in our new home at Sea Containers, and welcomed Ryan McManus as our new CCO. Our creative vision and energy are palpable, exemplified by work like the data-led Boots Christmas campaign and innovative experiences driving accessibility standards with Canon and Sela. We’ve landed multiple big client wins, plus, our industry recognition has been fantastic, with Grand Prix awards at Clio, Drum Experiential, ADC*E, EPICA, and Eurobest, plus six Cannes Lions to boot.

What is your proudest achievement from the last 12 months?

The feedback I receive from our clients. We’ve had some lovely comments from new business wins and about the work that we’ve made this year. It always makes me feel proud when our talent and capabilities are recognised as industry-leading.

What are you most looking forward to next year?

I'm optimistic about next year. I'm excited about settling into Sea Containers, bringing all our teams and capabilities under one roof. This will be transformational for collaboration and delivering even stronger, more integrated solutions for our clients. I'm also eager to see how AI will continue to shape creativity and allow us to sit at the table and partner with brands to deliver true commercial results.

What do you feel have been the greatest industry challenges for agencies this year?

The biggest industry-wide challenge this year has been balancing creative ambition with tightening client budgets and timescales. We're increasingly asked to demonstrate expertise across all channels and deliver innovative, impactful solutions at speed. This demands connected thinking to maximise the whole marketing ecosystem from brand campaigns to e-commerce platforms and everything in between.

Has the addition of any AI solution made the profound impact on your business that was expected?

Yes, I think it’s made a much bigger impact this year than I expected. We now have WPP Open, the world's most diverse dataset across media, performance, client, and industry insights enabling us to enhance decision-making across the entire end-to-end customer journey improving efficiency and effectiveness. What we can do in a matter of minutes is incredible, creative work is becoming more personalised, and we can easily pre-test to ensure effectiveness and increase commercial results.