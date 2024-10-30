The Algorithm, The Tube and The Guardian: Tom Drew's Creative Life

The Algorithm

At some point, the algorithms that drive my socials understood that random visual nonsense was the only kind of content to stop my hungry thumb. And it went to town. Bonkers. Weird. Eh? Disgusting. Do they really do that? Wow. Cool! Woah. The king of the creators of such nonsense has to be Pablo Rochat - surely every creative’s go to source for silly.

When the algorithm works for you, it can help reboot a frozen imagination. But if you accidentally linger on the wrong thing, you can find yourself learning how to clean everything in the house with half a lemon and a sachet of chip shop vinegar. And that’s not going to help me with the upcoming tissue meeting.