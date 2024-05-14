Banking on each other: 20 years of HSBC and VML

It's not often that advertising account reviews cause national headlines but HSBC's decision to do just that created ripples beyond the ad puddle back in 2004.

Its incumbent agency Lowe was foundering and the £350 million global piece of business was particularly prized. Little wonder that Publicis Groupe, Interpublic, Omnicom and WPP threw the kitchen sink at trying to win it, only for the latter network to triumph in May 2004, with JWT chosen to lead the business.

The HSBC business was run by Toby Hoare, who would later become chief executive of JWT Europe and vice chairman of Wunderman Thompson, while HHCL's Axel Chaldecott was brought in as creative lead. The HSBC strapline "The world's local bank" developed by Lowe, is a continuing legacy to his contribution.

The HSBC Ad Evolution

It was a marriage of two venerable institutions - the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation was established in 1866, making it 30 years older than JWT.

While HSBC, which acquired the Midland Bank (itself the target of a famously hubristic Saatchi & Saatchi takeover in the 80s) in 1991, has remained a constant, JWT has evolved through mergers over the past 20 years into Wunderman Thompson and now VML. The partnership has endured structural turmoil and global financial crises (as well as a brief period when JWT shared the work with Saatchi & Saatchi).

"Having a partner who has a deep understanding of your business and its unique opportunities and challenges is critical," says HSBC UK's chief marketing officer Becky Moffatt. "From JWT to WT to VML our relationship with WPP and some of its key agencies has been at the heart of our advertising and communications for many years, and we have evolved and grown together."

The work that the agency - in its various iterations - has created over the years has been of a consistent quality, spanning epic TV work to mark its long-running sponsorship of the Rugby Sevens and British & Irish Lions to more recent installations to promote its partnership with the charity Shelter to improve the plight of the homeless.

According to Laura Kelly, business lead on HSBC for VML, the relationship is underpinned through trust and understanding with the aim of the agency acting as an extension of the internal marketing team.

"We have always been driven to produce work that is going to stand out for the brand, and I think this, coupled with an unmatched understanding of the business, has led to the longevity in our partnership and built a strong foundation for all that we do," she adds.

Kelly says that HSBC has developed a global brand reputation by creating great work that offers a strong point of view, which has helped it achieve cut-through in congested markets.

"Over the years, this approach has delivered impressive results for both brand and business and importantly has driven a great sense of pride amongst our employees to work on a brand that isn’t afraid to push boundaries," she continues.

Here we look at some of the most notable work that JWT/Wunderman Thompson/VML has produced over the 20-year partnership with HSBC.

2005 - 'Bump'

One of JWT's earliest campaigns contrasted the stereotypical uptight German attitude to driving with the insouciance of the French. The campaign ran in May 2005.