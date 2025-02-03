Publicis adds 'Screening Time Off' to working with cancer pledge
Publicis has created an awareness campaign to encourage companies to allow employees to take the necessary time for cancer screenings
03 February 2025
La Fondation Publicis today launches the latest initiative from the Working with Cancer Pledge: Screening Time Off, an awareness campaign rallying companies to encourage their employees to take the time to get necessary cancer screenings, with programme support from Accor, AXA, HPE, L'Oreal, MSD, Nestle, Pfizer, Sanofi and UBS.
Since its launch two years ago at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the award-winning global Working with Cancer Pledge has united more than 2,500 companies to erase the stigma of cancer in the workplace and building recovery-forward cultures for more than 35 million employees. Screening Time Off takes this commitment further, enlisting employers to increase screening compliance across their organisations to make a greater impact.
NHS England aims to diagnose 75% of cancers early (stage one or two) by 2028, but it is not on track to hit that target. Improving screening uptake will be vital to achieving this. Cancer is the leading cause of death in the UK, and one in four (27%) premature (before age 75) deaths will be due to cancer between 2023 and 2050.
In the UK, screening continues to decline (cervical cancer screening dropped from 74.2% in 2013-2014 to 68.8% in 2023-2024, while breast cancer screening dropped from 71.1% in 2018-2019, to 64.6% in 2022-2023).
Improving cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment would prevent one in five premature cancer deaths.
'Screening Time Off' provides tangible tools and resources empowering companies to address common barriers that their employees experience in identifying existing policies and benefits. Pledging companies are taking the steps to encourage employees to use the time off they are entitled to for healthcare checks with a toolkit including outreach templates and films.
La Fondation Publicis is joined in this mission by actor and breast cancer advocate Jenna Fischer, who is lending her voice to tangibly address the critical need for employers to create accessible pathways for employees to prioritise preventive care. Fischer, who has been vocal about her own early detection and treatment of stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer, stars in the campaign film launched in correlation to World Cancer Day 2025.
Fischer said: “Last year I shared about my own breast cancer diagnosis which was discovered during a routine mammogram and ultrasound. I had been putting them off because…well, because it’s annoying trying to find the time for cancer screenings. Especially when you are juggling work and kids and school and holidays and all the things that come up in life. But luckily I went when I did. My cancer was found early and it was treatable. This is why I’ve partnered with Working with Cancer to help get the word out about their Screening Time Off Program. I’m very lucky that my employer offers me flexible work hours for my treatments and screenings. I want everyone to have that same kind of support at work. It makes a huge difference. Employers, please sign up and be the World’s Best Boss! And, everyone, go get your screenings!”
Arthur Sadoun, CEO of Publicis Groupe: "In just two years, Working with Cancer’s mission to break down the stigma of cancer in the workplace has touched the lives of over 35 million employees, across 2500 leading companies worldwide. Now, we're taking that commitment even further with Screening Time Off—a bold new initiative to remove the barriers to life-saving preventative care. By encouraging employees to take time for cancer screenings, we’re saving lives by ensuring that early detection doesn’t take a back seat to work. It’s a crucial step in our commitment to building healthier, recovery-forward workforces globally."