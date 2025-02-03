Publicis adds 'Screening Time Off' to working with cancer pledge

La Fondation Publicis today launches the latest initiative from the Working with Cancer Pledge: Screening Time Off, an awareness campaign rallying companies to encourage their employees to take the time to get necessary cancer screenings, with programme support from Accor, AXA, HPE, L'Oreal, MSD, Nestle, Pfizer, Sanofi and UBS.

Since its launch two years ago at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the award-winning global Working with Cancer Pledge has united more than 2,500 companies to erase the stigma of cancer in the workplace and building recovery-forward cultures for more than 35 million employees. Screening Time Off takes this commitment further, enlisting employers to increase screening compliance across their organisations to make a greater impact.

NHS England aims to diagnose 75% of cancers early (stage one or two) by 2028, but it is not on track to hit that target. Improving screening uptake will be vital to achieving this. Cancer is the leading cause of death in the UK, and one in four (27%) premature (before age 75) deaths will be due to cancer between 2023 and 2050.

In the UK, screening continues to decline (cervical cancer screening dropped from 74.2% in 2013-2014 to 68.8% in 2023-2024, while breast cancer screening dropped from 71.1% in 2018-2019, to 64.6% in 2022-2023).

Improving cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment would prevent one in five premature cancer deaths.

'Screening Time Off' provides tangible tools and resources empowering companies to address common barriers that their employees experience in identifying existing policies and benefits. Pledging companies are taking the steps to encourage employees to use the time off they are entitled to for healthcare checks with a toolkit including outreach templates and films.