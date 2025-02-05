Adult Social Care Campaign Encourages The Next Wave Of Carers
In partnership with Various Films and MullenLowe UK, the film highlights the vast array of roles and human relationships that come with being a carer
05 February 2025
Various Films and MullenLowe UK have collaborated with its latest work for Adult Social Care in the UK.
The project shines a light on the vast array of roles - and human relationships - that viewers might not have realised are part of this career. As such it speaks directly to a whole new generation of potential carers in the UK - folk who might not have previously considered the role.
It’s about full lives and a full job. A shared, reciprocal energy that emerges from working together in this unique way.
Various are into vivid, moving human stories and connections - often where they are expressed in seemingly everyday moments. Practically it had to do with spending an extended amount of time inside each of these worlds - long before any shooting was due to happen. No cameras, just tea and chatting. And a curiosity about life. And then - down the line - trying not to get in the way of the natural human story and rhythms as they unfolded. The mission was to recognise and capture - and in some cases uncover these significant beats inside of an apparently normal day.
The idea, they say, wasn’t to sugar coat Adult Social Care. Often these practical beats in a life - getting from A to B, answering emails, shopping - were where the connection felt the most vivid.
Funny, challenging, deep, unexpected, everyday. When you care for someone you get to know the whole person, and likewise, they know you pretty well too.
Various cut to Good Song by Blur who (extremely) generously allowed use of the track. Music is more than half of the film and here again this holds true.
Various said: "We don’t do social media and keep a low-ish profile. We’re never going to get Testarossas. Small batch filmmaking for scripts we care deeply about. Films that can generate some real change. So living up to the potential of the writing is even more important for us."
Credits
Creative Agency: MULLENLOWE UK
Creative Director: Dave Cornmell and Jane Briers
Creatives: Luke Gray and David Fleetwood
Managing Director: Katie McCambley
Senior Account Director: Polly Harris-Saunders
Account Director: Ellen Turner
Planner: Catherine Gaunt
Senior Producer: Vanessa Hunt
Assistant Producer: Charlotte Jones
Senior Project Manager: Hayley Langton
Business Affairs: Nick Renton
Director: Tom Tagholm @Various Films
Producer:Gwilym Gwillim
DOP: Ole Bratt Birkeland
Sound: Phil Bolland @ Sine
Sound Producer: Julian Marshall @Sine
Editor: Tim Hardy @ Stitch
Photographer: Tori Ferenc @ Picture Club
Grade: George Kyriacou @ Black Kite
Post Production: Black Kite
Post Production Producer: Alizee Levrino