Adult Social Care Campaign Encourages The Next Wave Of Carers

Various are into vivid, moving human stories and connections - often where they are expressed in seemingly everyday moments. Practically it had to do with spending an extended amount of time inside each of these worlds - long before any shooting was due to happen. No cameras, just tea and chatting. And a curiosity about life. And then - down the line - trying not to get in the way of the natural human story and rhythms as they unfolded. The mission was to recognise and capture - and in some cases uncover these significant beats inside of an apparently normal day.

The idea, they say, wasn’t to sugar coat Adult Social Care. Often these practical beats in a life - getting from A to B, answering emails, shopping - were where the connection felt the most vivid.

Funny, challenging, deep, unexpected, everyday. When you care for someone you get to know the whole person, and likewise, they know you pretty well too.

Various cut to Good Song by Blur who (extremely) generously allowed use of the track. Music is more than half of the film and here again this holds true.

Various said: "We don’t do social media and keep a low-ish profile. We’re never going to get Testarossas. Small batch filmmaking for scripts we care deeply about. Films that can generate some real change. So living up to the potential of the writing is even more important for us."

