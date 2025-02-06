VCCP unveils winning TfL campaign for Outernet London competition

'Fabric of London’ is the winning campaign of Outernet London and The Standard’s competition, ‘London’s Greatest Advertising Competition’, which TfL was announced as winning in 2024.

The competition invited advertising agencies and brand teams to create campaigns celebrating the rich diversity of London with the top prize offering an incredible £1 million worth of media space. This includes a much coveted cover wrap across the front of The Standard newspaper, and time on the giant immersive screens at Outernet, the UK’s most visited cultural attraction

The campaign, ideated by VCCP, celebrates the ‘Fabric of London’: drawing on inspiration from TfL’s variety of seat moquette patterns which date back to the 1920s. TfL’s iconic moquette has been an integral part of the network’s identity since being introduced. Countless moquette designs have been developed over the years representing different elements of the city. The campaign centres around a reimagined moquette, using the iconic patterns of TfL’s seats to illustrate the richness and diversity of London and Londoners, drawing inspiration from TfL’s design heritage - iconic station tiles, and transport symbols such as escalators and buses hidden within the moquette.

The dynamic, animated tapestry personifies life in London as it narrates and animates the stories and lives of a broad range of Londoners, highlighting the capital’s rich diversity, and the unique experiences and communities of those living in the city.

The campaign is built on extensive research led by cultural insight specialist Steven Lacey at The Outsiders. Through in-depth interviews with Londoners of all ages, genders, ethnicities, socioeconomic backgrounds, and abilities, the team uncovered deeply personal stories of connection and the role TfL plays in daily life.

These stories express how all cultures are embraced in London, like taking the bus to a Hindu wedding and making wonderful, new and diverse friends, taking the Circle line to a club that embraces all orientations in South Kensington or even taking the DLR to run with 53,000 more marathoners of all backgrounds and abilities.

The stories were then transformed into artwork by VCCP and production company Everyone, with input from TfL’s Product & Industrial Design teams, and ‘sewn’ into a new, iconic TfL moquette.

The “Fabric of London” narrative will be brought to life by media activations by Wavemaker UK. A beautifully crafted print version of the campaign will appear as a double-page cover wrap on the front page of the iconic London newspaper, The Standard, today. The animated film was brought to life by VCCP’s digital experience agency Bernadette with Everyone, in an immersive storytelling experience making full use of the 3D environment at the Outernet's Now Building. The film is running for four weeks, across its 23,000 sq ft of floor to ceiling immersive screens.