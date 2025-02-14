TfL Go Gets A Makeover
The capital's travel hub reveals its app's new travel-smart features, with a campaign by VCCP
14 February 2025
Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled its latest integrated campaign to promote the TfL Go app, encouraging Londoners to track their travel costs, review journey history, and manage travel more efficiently while on the move.
Developed by VCCP and Wavemaker UK, the campaign is designed to engage both new and existing users and demonstrate how the app’s new payment functionality provides seamless control over travel expenses.
At the heart of the creative execution is a dynamic design, inspired by TfL’s recognisable roundel, that mirrors the seamless flow of a commuter’s journey. The design integrates essential elements of London’s transport system such as payment readers and mobile payment interactions, highlighting how TfL supports commuters every step of the way.
To bring this vision to life, TfL and VCCP collaborated with renowned visual artist James Dawe. The campaign meticulously captures its most distinctive and recognisable features, reflecting the everyday experiences of TfL passengers: resulting in the creation of five bespoke versions of the iconic TfL roundel, each representing a different facet of Londoners’ journeys. Each roundel embodies a different aspect of the London travel experience, celebrating the energy, movement, and connectivity that define the city’s transport network. To capture the shots, James Dawe travelled the TfL network to capture the photography that was incorporated into the executions.
Since its launch in 2020, TfL Go has been downloaded over seven million times, with approximately one million monthly active users. The app provides real-time arrival information, alternative routes, walking and cycling options, and station accessibility details, making it an important tool for navigating London’s transport network.
VCCP’s content creation studio Girl&Bear managed the production of the campaign, and digital experience agency Bernadette created the visual motion assets that show TfL Go is at the very heart of the journey. The campaign will run across London and will appear on OOH, DOOH, social and digital displays.
Miranda Leedham, Head of Customer Marketing & Behaviour Change at TfL said: “This campaign captures the everyday journeys of Londoners, showcasing how TfL Go makes navigating the city effortless. By highlighting the app’s new payment functionality and real-time travel information, we’re making it even simpler for people to plan, pay and travel seamlessly across London.”
Simon Learman, Creative Director, VCCP added: “We are thrilled to launch this campaign, placing TfL Go at the heart of every journey and making travel easier for Londoners. By using TfL’s iconic roundel as a central visual element, we’ve created a design that captures the rhythm of the city while reinforcing TfL’s core mission - supporting Londoners every step of the way on their journeys. To help bring the vision to life, James Dawe spent days travelling the network to capture the beautiful and distinctive features that form the building blocks of the work .”
Credits
HEAD OF CUSTOMER MARKETING AND BEHAVIOUR CHANGE: Miranda Leedham
CUSTOMER MARKETING AND BEHAVIOUR CHANGE LEAD: Lucy Partington
CUSTOMER MARKETING AND BEHAVIOUR CHANGE MANAGER: Jennifer Marsh
CAMPAIGN TITLE: TfL Go Payment Integration launch
CLIENT: Transport for London
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Simon Learman
COPYWRITER AND ART DIRECTOR: N/a
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Rosa Stanley
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Claudia O’Connell
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Katie Kelly
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Hannah Martin
SENIOR PLANNER: Jack Goss
AGENCY TV PRODUCER: n/a
AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Jess Cross, Jen Ahern and Gav White
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Wavemaker
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Grand Matter (Artist Agency)
ARTIST & ART DIRECTOR: James Dawe
DIRECTOR: n/a
PHOTOGRAPHER: Mark Cocksedge
PHOTOGRAPHERS ASSISTANT: Jamie Genovese
DESIGNER: Carl Sherry, Adam Edwards, Ayesha Handy
ARTWORKERS: Scott Mitchell, Paul Craig, Thomas Whetnall
BERNADETTE:
DIGITAL CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Will Aslett
DIGITAL PROJECT DIRECTOR: Bobby Parmar
MOTION DESIGNER: Ondrej Hanel
DEVELOPER: Zdenek Suda
TECHNICAL DIRECTOR: Nathaniel Hulley
WAVEMAKER
PLANNING DIRECTOR: James Spencer
PLANNING MANAGER: Megan McConnell
PLANNING EXECUTIVE: Alex Rae