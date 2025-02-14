TfL Go Gets A Makeover

To bring this vision to life, TfL and VCCP collaborated with renowned visual artist James Dawe. The campaign meticulously captures its most distinctive and recognisable features, reflecting the everyday experiences of TfL passengers: resulting in the creation of five bespoke versions of the iconic TfL roundel, each representing a different facet of Londoners’ journeys. Each roundel embodies a different aspect of the London travel experience, celebrating the energy, movement, and connectivity that define the city’s transport network. To capture the shots, James Dawe travelled the TfL network to capture the photography that was incorporated into the executions.

Since its launch in 2020, TfL Go has been downloaded over seven million times, with approximately one million monthly active users. The app provides real-time arrival information, alternative routes, walking and cycling options, and station accessibility details, making it an important tool for navigating London’s transport network.

VCCP’s content creation studio Girl&Bear managed the production of the campaign, and digital experience agency Bernadette created the visual motion assets that show TfL Go is at the very heart of the journey. The campaign will run across London and will appear on OOH, DOOH, social and digital displays.

Miranda Leedham, Head of Customer Marketing & Behaviour Change at TfL said: “This campaign captures the everyday journeys of Londoners, showcasing how TfL Go makes navigating the city effortless. By highlighting the app’s new payment functionality and real-time travel information, we’re making it even simpler for people to plan, pay and travel seamlessly across London.”

Simon Learman, Creative Director, VCCP added: “We are thrilled to launch this campaign, placing TfL Go at the heart of every journey and making travel easier for Londoners. By using TfL’s iconic roundel as a central visual element, we’ve created a design that captures the rhythm of the city while reinforcing TfL’s core mission - supporting Londoners every step of the way on their journeys. To help bring the vision to life, James Dawe spent days travelling the network to capture the beautiful and distinctive features that form the building blocks of the work .”

