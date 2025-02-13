Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week: ‘Order Like Stormzy’; 'Zinger Double Down'; 'Afterglow' and More...
The best creative, curated.
13 February 2025
‘Order Like Stormzy’ for McDonald's by Leo Burnett
McDonald’s and Leo Burnett are teaming up with one of Britain’s most iconic artists to launch a new promotion that invites fans across the UK & Republic of Ireland to “Order like Stormzy”. The talent partnership between Big Mike and McDonald’s, led and managed by Red Consultancy, involves the reveal and launch of his signature combination: 9 McNuggets, Fries, Sprite, Oreo McFlurry and BBQ sauce.
'Zinger Double Down' for KFC by Mother
Two spicy Zinger fillets, supercharger mayo, cheese and now, for the first time ever, a crispy hash brown — KFC’s ultimate cult product, the Double Down, is back and spicier than ever as the Zinger Double Down. To mark the eagerly anticipated return of the limited-run item, KFC has tapped into the obsessive psyche of a true believer who can’t help but see the thing they love in everything, by turning the entire world into an ad for the Double Down - through some not-so-subtle visual trickery.
'Get Personal This Valentines Day' for Morrisons by Leo Burnett
Valentine’s Day is meant for meaningful gestures, but sometimes, even the best intentions can lead to some questionable gifts. This year, Morrisons, in collaboration with Leo Burnett UK, is helping the nation make it right with Get Personal This Valentine’s Day—a campaign that turns real customer gifting mishaps into bespoke love songs. At the heart of the campaign are three original tracks, inspired by true customer stories and sourced through a nationwide callout.
'EE Samsung Galaxy S25 Launch' by Saatchi & Saatchi
EE has unveiled its latest campaign, developed with Saatchi & Saatchi, to celebrate the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Series launch. The campaign, which will run from Friday 7 February, highlights how the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on EE, the UK’s best and most reliable network, provides an overall more enjoyable, straight-forward and connected experience.
New Visuals Identity for V&A by Wonderhood Studios
Following a competitive pitch in January 2024, a new visual identity has been created by Wonderhood Design, to support the V&A in attracting and retaining diverse talent. The pandemic and post-pandemic period has changed working life for many and created an extremely challenging employment market, especially in the creative arts sector.
'Afterglow' for Durex by McCann London
Durex, #1 condom and lubes 1 brand, is turning up the heat this Valentine’s Day with Afterglow, a bold, sex-positive campaign led by McCann London that’s all about embracing pleasure and wearing your satisfaction with pride, because great sex doesn’t just feel amazing, it looks it too.
'Everything's Premier' for HSBC by VML
HSBC UK today announced the launch of its new campaign to showcase its enhanced HSBC Premier banking proposition. Everything's Premier, created by VML UK, is HSBC UK’s most ambitious integrated campaign to date for the UK and highlights how a Premier account transforms everyday banking into an exceptional experience, offering unprecedented access to premium services across health, wealth, travel, and international banking.
'Trade-In' for Currys by AMV BBDO
A new campaign for Currys, the UK’s largest tech retailer, dramatizes the shocked reactions of customers when they discover just how good the retailer’s trade-in deals really are. The scale of their responses leaves consumers in no doubt that it’s easy – and lucrative – to recycle their old tech. The campaign highlights Currys’ ‘enhanced’ trade-in offers, where customers receive above-market prices for their old mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smart watches and others.
'Gooey Love Songs' for Cadbury by VCCP
Cadbury Creme Egg has unveiled an album of ‘gooey’ love songs by VCCP, in time for Valentine’s Day. Each of the 10 love songs developed has been written to help different Creme Egg eaters woo their perfect match. Building on the ‘How Do You Eat Yours’ creative platform developed last year, this campaign takes the idea that how you eat your Creme Egg says everything about you to an extreme, crafting a collection of 10 ‘gooey’ love songs.
Netflix Stars for Battersea Dogs And Cats by NCA
Animal welfare charity Battersea has launched a series of playful ads on Netflix showcasing the loveable personalities of the rescue animals they care for, linking each animal’s unique traits to different Netflix genres. The campaign by NCA and OMD is a first in the UK for the service and its Pause Ads format, where dedicated creative will be matched to the genre of content being viewed, creating a more relevant experience for Netflix subscribers.
'Heirlooms' for Suicide&Co. by VML UK
Suicide&Co, a UK charity dedicated to providing therapy and long-term support for people bereaved by suicide, today announced the launch of ‘Heirlooms’ – a short film to highlight the often-unseen impact of suicide bereavement. Produced by Sticker Studios and directed by Luke Brookner, in collaboration with VML UK and executive producer Will Castle, the film explores how those bereaved by suicide carry an unwanted ‘Heirloom’, and how grief is triggered by moments in time like parenthood or shared activities like going to the football.
‘Knorrplay’ by Weber Shandwick
As half of Brits (50%) are expected to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Knorr, the nation’s favourite stock brand is encouraging couples to cook up the ultimate flavour of love with the launch of its limited-edition ‘Knorrplay’ pack. Knorr is challenging the nation to reconnect by cooking together and experience the effect of Knorrplay's "secret ingredients". The secret spice? Cooking together is the ultimate ‘aphrodisiac’*.