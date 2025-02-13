Work Of The Week: ‘Order Like Stormzy’; 'Zinger Double Down'; 'Afterglow' and More...

'Zinger Double Down' for KFC by Mother

Two spicy Zinger fillets, supercharger mayo, cheese and now, for the first time ever, a crispy hash brown — KFC’s ultimate cult product, the Double Down, is back and spicier than ever as the Zinger Double Down. To mark the eagerly anticipated return of the limited-run item, KFC has tapped into the obsessive psyche of a true believer who can’t help but see the thing they love in everything, by turning the entire world into an ad for the Double Down - through some not-so-subtle visual trickery.

Read here.