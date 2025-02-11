HSBC takes London with 'Everything's Premier' message
From Piccadilly Lights to Canary Wharf, the bank puts its mark on busy, premium locations across the city
11 February 2025
HSBC UK today announced the launch of its new campaign to showcase its enhanced HSBC Premier banking proposition.
Everything's Premier, created by VML UK, is HSBC UK’s most ambitious integrated campaign to date for the UK and highlights how a Premier account transforms everyday banking into an exceptional experience, offering unprecedented access to premium services across health, wealth, travel, and international banking.
"We’re thrilled to be able to launch our new marketing campaign to celebrate our revamped Premier proposition. From iconic media placements like the Piccadilly lights right through to our public website, this campaign is a truly integrated full funnel campaign with a bold new creative direction that will stand us apart from the competition. We believe Premier is the best current account on the market for mass affluent customers designed with features that we know our customers love – and all still without any monthly account fees," commented Becky Moffatt, CMO HSBC UK.
Through the stand-out creative plus an innovative media strategy from OMG x PHD, the campaign aims to balance signalling the premium status of the offering through bold public placements while delivering a laser focus on surrounding the eligible audience and create disproportionate attention where it matters most.
Iconic London formats have been elevated to signal premium. London Red buses have been wrapped in standout black premier creative, stunning 3D creative transforms London’s iconic Picadilly Lights screen into an immersive visual journey, while across the river, a similar experience is being projected onto City Hall. The eye-catching displays boldly showcase how a simple bank card unlocks a world of exclusive benefits.
Delivering on the strategy of disproportionate attention, the launch sees Premier dominating the audiences commute at relevant London stations, identified through audience footfall data, with takeovers at Canary Wharf, Bank, Eurostar & Waterloo.
Solus ownership of Waterloo Motion, the UK’s largest indoor advertising screen complements the station domination and an interactive activation, designed to thrill commuters. A sleek, high-tech bank safe stands at the heart of the experience, challenging participants to crack the code for a chance to unlock exclusive Premier prizes. From luxury travel experiences to exclusive sports tickets, the rewards mirror the premium benefits of HSBC Premier.
"With Everything’s Premier, we set out to capture the feeling of effortless luxury that HSBC Premier brings to everyday life. It’s not just about banking—it’s about transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary, whether that’s through world-class health benefits, seamless global access, or next-level financial expertise. This campaign is a bold celebration of what it truly means to bank without limits." added Mike Watson, Creative Director at VML UK.
VML's CX team has ensured a seamless customer journey across all touchpoints, making this HSBC UK's most cohesive campaign to date. Working alongside Kepler, CHS and GH05T, the full connected campaign spans outdoor advertising, social media, digital platforms, radio, and print, complemented by the live activations.
Everything's Premier runs for a month-long period, with the flagship activations appearing across London for one week.