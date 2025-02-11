HSBC takes London with 'Everything's Premier' message

HSBC UK today announced the launch of its new campaign to showcase its enhanced HSBC Premier banking proposition.

Everything's Premier, created by VML UK, is HSBC UK’s most ambitious integrated campaign to date for the UK and highlights how a Premier account transforms everyday banking into an exceptional experience, offering unprecedented access to premium services across health, wealth, travel, and international banking.

"We’re thrilled to be able to launch our new marketing campaign to celebrate our revamped Premier proposition. From iconic media placements like the Piccadilly lights right through to our public website, this campaign is a truly integrated full funnel campaign with a bold new creative direction that will stand us apart from the competition. We believe Premier is the best current account on the market for mass affluent customers designed with features that we know our customers love – and all still without any monthly account fees," commented Becky Moffatt, CMO HSBC UK.