Battersea Dogs And Cats Home Makes Netflix Stars of Its Guests
The work by New Commercial Arts highlights the time and expertise that the pet charity invests in getting to know each and every single animal it takes in
13 February 2025
Animal welfare charity Battersea has launched a series of playful ads on Netflix showcasing the loveable personalities of the rescue animals they care for, linking each animal’s unique traits to different Netflix genres.
The campaign by NCA and OMD is a first in the UK for the service and its Pause Ads format, where dedicated creative will be matched to the genre of content being viewed, creating a more relevant experience for Netflix subscribers. For instance, a cat who enjoys adventure and chase games might be featured during a paused thriller, whilst a dog who likes to be cheeky and playful might pop up when pausing a comedy show.
The campaign highlights the expertise and time that Battersea invests in getting to know each and every dog and cat that needs their support, demonstrating the love and care that sits behind their brand platform ‘We’re all in, for them’.
The work was created by New Commercial Arts with media planning and buying by MG OMD.