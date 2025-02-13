Battersea Dogs And Cats Home Makes Netflix Stars of Its Guests

Animal welfare charity Battersea has launched a series of playful ads on Netflix showcasing the loveable personalities of the rescue animals they care for, linking each animal’s unique traits to different Netflix genres.

The campaign by NCA and OMD is a first in the UK for the service and its Pause Ads format, where dedicated creative will be matched to the genre of content being viewed, creating a more relevant experience for Netflix subscribers. For instance, a cat who enjoys adventure and chase games might be featured during a paused thriller, whilst a dog who likes to be cheeky and playful might pop up when pausing a comedy show.