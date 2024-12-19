work of the week
Work Of The Week: Cornelius The Cockerel, EE's 'Meltdown Cooldown', The BFG Returns And More

19 December 2024
‘See You in the Morning’ for Kellogg’s by Leo Burnett
Kellogg’s has marked a new chapter in refreshing its visual identity as it celebrates 117 years as a loved breakfast table essential. The work sees Cornelius the cockerel – the brand’s mascot since 1958 – brought to life for the first time as a developed character in 3D, where he strolls and flies through the streets of a city as those around him go about their morning routines. The campaign aims to highlight Kellogg’s iconic cereals and its new era of growth.
‘Fashion Goals & Sausage Rolls’ for Pinterest and Greggs by Weber Shandwick
With the new year around the corner, Pinterest and Greggs have collaborated to create a special calendar regarding all things fashion forward. Alongside Weber Shandwick’s Collective’s social media agency That Lot, the calendar features members of the Greggs Society at Newcastle University, following them on a beloved Greggs crawl of the city, adorned in the Pinterest trends of tomorrow.
‘Meltdown Cooldown’ for EE by Boomerang and Saatchi & Saatchi
EE and Boomerang collaborated to create a memorable gaming experience in celebrating the re-release of the coveted Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Hella Chill Operator Skin. Partnering with Twitch streamer Zyro, the experience features a giant 117cm-high ice sculpture of the Hella Chill Operator Skin in which gamers tune in to a livestream of Zyro play Call of Duty: Warzone while the sculpture melts. With strategy from Saatchi & Saatchi, the event saw over 100,000 viewers.
‘Now Just got Even Better’ for Deliveroo by Pablo
Celebrating the airing of the final ever episode of loved British sitcom Gavin and Stacey this Christmas is Deliveroo – and how could this be carried out other than paying homage to Smithy’s famed curry order. The out of home (OOO), press and digital campaign made by Pablo pokes fun at the character’s takeaway habits which sees a receipt listing his must-haves alongside the promotion of the Christmas special bundle available exclusively on Deliveroo from Essex takeaway Brentwood Spice.
‘Paddy Power Christmas 2024’ for Paddy Power by BBH London
Following on from its ‘A Shirt’s Not Just for Christmas, It’s for Life’ campaign, Paddy Power have continued to celebrate Christmas – by trolling Premier League football fans. In a cheeky OOO campaign, the brand pays tribute to the highs, lows and comedic moments of being a football fan – and the perils of Christmas shirt gifting. The posters are rolled out across major UK cities and stadiums, poking fun at the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United.
Crowntech by The Or
Crowntech and its creative agency The Or have swapped festive paper crowns for water resistant fabrics which the launch of its waterproof headwear collection in support of mental health charity Mind Over Mountains. The one-of-a-kind limited-edition waterproof crown features repurposed waterproof fabrics that are suitable for owners to endure the elements whilst maintaining Christmas cheer.
‘As Proud As A Peacock’ for Wickes by St Luke’s
Debuting the first major works between creative agency St Luke’s and Wickes, the ad highlights how the brand supports customers in every step of the journey from design to installation. The retailer promises to make every customer feel ‘as proud as a peacock’ in their home improvement projects in an integrated campaign spanning across national TV, VOD, radio, social media and even a custom TikTok filter.
‘Hero behind the Heroes’ for Intuit QuickBooks by FCB London
Intuit QuickBooks’ festive campaign by FCB London celebrates the roles of accountants in steering the success of a business – a role often overlooked. The work sees Santa’s elves working at full capacity to hit their Christmas targets, while Santa, in his office, takes a call with his accountant who, through QuickBooks for Accountants, helps him prepare for the busy season ahead.
‘Have a gloriumptious Christmas for Sainsbury’s by New Commercial Arts
The supermarket has continued to celebrate the magic of Christmas with a series of outdoor installations. Featuring the protagonist of its festive campaign Roald Dahl’s the BFG is seen in a huge 3D replica form peeking over a poster; in London, passersby can see the BFG outside Westfields, accompanied by text reading ‘Have a gloriumptious Christmas’ in celebration of Sainsbury’s Christmas food.
‘Boost Mode’ for Audi by BBH London
Making a huge impact with a small car, Audi is taking over London’s Outernet. Just outside Tottenham Court Road Station, in collaboration with BBH London, the car brand has claimed a spot in the iconic OOO space to showcase its RS e-tron GT vehicle. The OOO work is accompanied by a 25-second film.
‘Phoney Cases’ for VOXI Mobile by AMV BBDO
With Christmas around the corner, VOXI Mobile alongside its creative agency AMV BBDO recognises the want for young adults to escape family-related activities when returning home for the festive period. ‘Phoney Cases’ gives a humorous take on staying connected over Christmas, which sees attempts as hiding scrolling away on a device under the guise of looking after a baby.
‘Let your bum find its thing’ for DFS by Pablo
In celebration of its winter sale launching, DFS dramatises the excitement of finding ‘your thing’ when it’s on offer. The campaign by creative agency Pablo takes a quirky outlook on finding the right sofa, which invites the nation to ‘let your bum find it’s thing’ in a TVC that is set to a new remix of the disco classic ‘Shake Shake Shake’ by KC & The Sunshine Band.
‘Twixmas Time’ for Mars Wrigley by T&Pm
Despite the lull period between the end of Christmas and the build-up to the New Year, Twix encourages audiences to embrace having nothing to do and being glad festive duties are no longer an expectation with ‘Twixmas Time’. The anthem, written in collaboration between T&Pm’s creatives and D Double E to a backing beat by Sir Spryo, looks to redefine the post-Christmas lull.