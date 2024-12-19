Work Of The Week: Cornelius The Cockerel, EE's 'Meltdown Cooldown', The BFG Returns And More

‘See You in the Morning’ for Kellogg’s by Leo Burnett

Kellogg’s has marked a new chapter in refreshing its visual identity as it celebrates 117 years as a loved breakfast table essential. The work sees Cornelius the cockerel – the brand’s mascot since 1958 – brought to life for the first time as a developed character in 3D, where he strolls and flies through the streets of a city as those around him go about their morning routines. The campaign aims to highlight Kellogg’s iconic cereals and its new era of growth.