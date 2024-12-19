VOXI Mobile Launches 'Phoney Cases' This Christmas

First in the range is the “Baby” case, designed to make it look like you're holding a baby, but helping you scroll unnoticed, because no one would interrupt you when you're ‘taking care of one’. Other case designs include the “Plaster Cast” case, ideal for pretending you're injured to get out of festivities and the “Revision Book” case - perfect for pretending to study while checking your feed instead.

The innovative ‘product range’ was launched as a limited run through a campaign on Meta platforms and TikTok which included a competition giving VOXI Mobile customers the chance to win a “Baby” ahead of the 25 th of December. Through the brand’s social channels, VOXI asked its followers what other unexpected design they’d want made to help them scroll undetected.

KISS presenter, Tatum McGreal will also showcase the ‘Phoney Cases’ as the ultimate way to enjoy unlimited social media without interruptions on her Instagram page.

Jordan Stone, head of brand, VOXI, said: “At VOXI, we understand how important it is to stay entertained and connected with friends, especially during the holidays. With Phoney Cases and unlimited social media, the fun never ends — even when those less exciting festive family obligations come around.”

AMV BBDO creative directors Michael Hughes and Dalatando Almeida said: “The VOXI brand is all about ensuring the ‘Fun Never Ends’, and what better way to do this than a life-size baby case as a decoy so you can use your phone in plain sight undetected. After all, there’s always a baby at Christmas, and no one wants to wake it up.”

Credits

Client: Vodafone

Brand: VOXI Mobile

Campaign title: Phoney Cases

Client Team: Maria Koutsoudakis, Jordan Stone, Elliott Martin, Ejiro Edevbie, Jamie Richter

Creative Agency: AMV BBDO

CCO: Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott

Creative Director: Michael Hughes and Dalatando Almeida

Creative Team: Alicia Cliffe and Laurens Grainger

Strategy Team: David Edwards and Marina Glavan

Account Management Team: Anna Covell, Ella Dolding, Sasha Barrett and Hannah Cesarani

Art Production Team: Liv Fryer

Design Team: Tom Harris, Jaime Amdanee

Production Company: Asylum Models & Effects

Photographer: Sam McElwee