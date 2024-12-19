VOXI Mobile Launches 'Phoney Cases' This Christmas
The humour-filled campaign from AMV BBDO offers reprieve from the overwhelming number of family obligations over the festive season
19 December 2024
Vodafone youth brand, VOXI Mobile, has launched a playful new campaign to introduce ‘Phoney Cases’, a range of phone cases cleverly designed to give you a reprieve from the often-overwhelming number of family obligations this festive season. The campaign is the latest instalment of VOXI Mobile’s “The Fun Never Ends” brand platform, launched in June 2023.
Created by AMV BBDO, “Phoney Cases” was inspired by social listening, which revealed that Christmas can leave young adults desperate for an escape from family related activities when returning back home for the festive period.
VOXI Mobile’s answer is simple: stay connected and make the most of the holiday downtime with a ‘Phoney Case’ and one of its Unlimited Social Media plans. These clever decoys allow you to covertly scroll while dodging the family quiz or that obligatory karaoke session.
First in the range is the “Baby” case, designed to make it look like you're holding a baby, but helping you scroll unnoticed, because no one would interrupt you when you're ‘taking care of one’. Other case designs include the “Plaster Cast” case, ideal for pretending you're injured to get out of festivities and the “Revision Book” case - perfect for pretending to study while checking your feed instead.
The innovative ‘product range’ was launched as a limited run through a campaign on Meta platforms and TikTok which included a competition giving VOXI Mobile customers the chance to win a “Baby” ahead of the 25th of December. Through the brand’s social channels, VOXI asked its followers what other unexpected design they’d want made to help them scroll undetected.
KISS presenter, Tatum McGreal will also showcase the ‘Phoney Cases’ as the ultimate way to enjoy unlimited social media without interruptions on her Instagram page.
Jordan Stone, head of brand, VOXI, said: “At VOXI, we understand how important it is to stay entertained and connected with friends, especially during the holidays. With Phoney Cases and unlimited social media, the fun never ends — even when those less exciting festive family obligations come around.”
AMV BBDO creative directors Michael Hughes and Dalatando Almeida said: “The VOXI brand is all about ensuring the ‘Fun Never Ends’, and what better way to do this than a life-size baby case as a decoy so you can use your phone in plain sight undetected. After all, there’s always a baby at Christmas, and no one wants to wake it up.”
