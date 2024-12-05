AMV BBDO: Changing To Thrive

AMV BBDO’s year began with change. After the announcement at the end of last year that former CEO Sam Hawkins was returning to Publicis Groupe, 2024 kicked off the reign of new CEO Xavier Rees, who joined from Havas where he was group CEO.

Despite the change in leadership, the agency continued to do what it's always done best: elegant, impactful work. From winning Lions at Cannes to an IPA Effectiveness award in October, AMV has proved that class will always out.

And with Rees now properly making his mark on the shape of the agency, the business is set fair for a new lease of life in 2025.