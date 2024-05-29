'All They Want is Sheba' Cat-Owners Are Told
AMV BBDO produces the latest installment of the cat food brand's "Resistance is Futile" platform
29 May 2024
Cat food brand Sheba's latest campaign showcases why our feline friends only have eyes for its produce over everything else.
Developed by AMV BBDO, the “All They Want is Sheba” campaign is the latest instalment of the “Resistance is Futile” platform that showcases the lengths owners will go to satisfy the demands of their cat.
The campaign supports the launch of the new and improved Sheba range. Featuring upgraded recipes and innovative additions such as the Sheba Sauce Collection and Sheba Kitten, the brand aims to cater to every cat's discerning palate with a tantalising array of flavours and textures.
A series of films articulate the insight that pet parents will do anything for their cat, and that all too familiar feeling of realising the gift they thought would finally land, is once again rejected. Ultimately, the spots depict cat parents’ willingness to indulge their cats’ desires, capturing that moment of mutual seduction.
They have been directed by Grandmas through Academy Films and feature Russian Blue’s mesmerising teal eyes to deliver the humour in a simple and engaging way. They convey irreverence, with a “knowing smile”, a “twinkle in the eye”, making it disruptive but relatable. In versions of 20, 15 and 6 seconds, the films will run on TV and social media.
Fernanda Berti Crepaldi, European brand manager for Sheba, says “The new Sheba range is crafted to deliver the best experience of taste for cats. We know pet parents are looking to emotionally connect with their cats, and they are prepared to give them anything they want to enjoy a magnetic moment of connection. When parents realise that what their cat really wants is Sheba, they’ll be powerless to resist. We're thrilled to unveil this new campaign that not only entertains and engages cat parents, but also instils the confidence and assurance needed to choose Sheba for their beloved feline companions”.
The brand is also launching a "Redeem Yourself" sampling initiative targeted at pet parents who have experienced the disappointment of gift rejection. Through various social and digital platforms, cat owners will be directed to claim free samples of the Sheba Sauce Collection, ensuring their cats receive what they truly desire.
AMV BBDO creatives behind the work Ben Smith and Dan Kennard said, "While cat parents may shower their pets with toys, treats, and gifts in a bid to win their affection, our campaign humorously reveals that all they truly want is Sheba. We celebrate the hilarity in the lengths we go to ‘give in’ because, ultimately, nothing feels better than knowing we’ve given our cats what they want”.
Static posters, billboards and digital OOH will also impact pet parents through photography featuring real bored looks of cats captured by Dan Burn-Forti.
Credits:
Client: Mars Petcare
Brand: SHEBA
Campaign title: All They Want is Sheba
Client name: Katie Griffiths, Teresa Guerriero and Fernanda João Crepaldi
Creative Agency: AMV BBDO
CCO: Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott
Creative Director: Andre Sallowicz
Creative Team: Ben Smith and Dan Kennard
Social Creative Director: Ant Eagle
Agency Planning Team: Kerrie Boyes
Agency Account Team: Laura Balfour, Richard Mitchell, Georgia Thompson, and Niamh McCafferty
Agency Producer: Zoe Robley
Agency Designer: Francesca D’Costa
Media Agency: EssenceMediacom
Production Company: Academy Films
Director: GRANDMAS
Executive Producer: Darapen Vongsa-Nga
Production Co. Producer: Dulcie Kellett
Director of Photography: Joe Douglas
Editor: David Whittaker @ Tenthree
Colourist: Alex Gregory @ No.8
Post-Production Company: No.8
Audio post-production: Sam Robson @ No.8
Photographer: Dan Burn-Forti