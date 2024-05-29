'All They Want is Sheba' Cat-Owners Are Told

A series of films articulate the insight that pet parents will do anything for their cat, and that all too familiar feeling of realising the gift they thought would finally land, is once again rejected. Ultimately, the spots depict cat parents’ willingness to indulge their cats’ desires, capturing that moment of mutual seduction.

They have been d irected by Grandmas through Academy Films and feature Russian Blue’s mesmerising teal eyes to deliver the humour in a simple and engaging way. They convey irreverence, with a “knowing smile”, a “twinkle in the eye”, making it disruptive but relatable. In versions of 20, 15 and 6 seconds, the films will run on TV and social media.

Fernanda Berti Crepaldi, European b rand manager for Sheba , says “The new S heba range is crafted to deliver the best experience of taste for cats. We know pet parents are looking to emotionally connect with their cats, and they are prepared to give them anything they want to enjoy a magnetic moment of connection. When parents realise that what their cat really wants is S heba , they’ll be powerless to resist. We're thrilled to unveil this new campaign that not only entertains and engages cat parents, but also instils the confidence and assurance needed to choose S heba for their beloved feline companions”.

The brand is also launching a "Redeem Yourself" sampling initiative targeted at pet parents who have experienced the disappointment of gift rejection. Through various social and digital platforms, cat owners will be directed to claim free samples of the S heba Sauce Collection, ensuring their cats receive what they truly desire.

AMV BBDO creatives behind the work Ben Smith and Dan Kennard said, "While cat parents may shower their pets with toys, treats, and gifts in a bid to win their affection, our campaign humorously reveals that all they truly want is S heba . We celebrate the hilarity in the lengths we go to ‘give in’ because, ultimately, nothing feels better than knowing we’ve given our cats what they want”.

Static posters, billboards and digital OOH will also impact pet parents through photography featuring real bored looks of cats captured by Dan Burn-Forti.