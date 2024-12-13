Behind Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team's Tribute Campaign to Lewis Hamilton

Sharing insights behind the development of the campaign, AMV BBDO’s executive creative director Laura Rogers and Bradley Lord, chief communications officer at Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team answered some of Creative Salon’s questions.

What was the initial brief/challenge set to mark Lewis Hamilton’s career? Was it part of the initial pitch process or set out as the first to come along from the account?

Laura Rogers (LR): The true audience for this work was one person: Lewis Hamilton. Everyone else in the world was given a sneak peek into the incredible relationship that exists between everyone at Mercedes. They are as much a family as they are a high-performance sports team. And they wanted to say goodbye to Lewis in a way that showed him how much they love and value him. And full credit to team Mercedes because this was their brief to us. They knew that emotion was the key to making this moment memorable for Lewis and the world.

Where did the idea come from to look both to the past and future of the sport? And how was “Every Dream Needs a Team” devised?

LR: We set out to create something that sits apart from the traditional clip reels and racing footage that dominate the sport. Instead of speed and thrills, this campaign is inspired by feelings. We had to go straight to the heart. Each of the young people in the film was selected because they were passionate about Lewis Hamilton and felt that he’d made a difference to their lives and their sport. The out of home honoured the shared dream of Lewis and the wider Mercedes team. On the car livery on the final race day, we featured fans’ names to show that everyone has been part of this journey. The voice note from Toto to Lewis provided a special window into the relationship between two people who care deeply about each other and support each other at all costs. All of this is born from Lewis’ own belief that incredible things only happen through incredible teamwork.

‘Every dream needs a team’ was inspired by this philosophy and flies proudly in opposition to the perception that F1 is all about the drivers. Racing is a team sport. Lewis believed this deeply and this line honours his passion for the team.