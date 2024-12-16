Crowntech Debuts Waterproof Headwear Collection

Waterproof fashion has got festive, thanks to the launch of Crowntech’s debut two-piece crown collection.

Developed by creative shop The Or, the headwear is inspired by the traditional paper crown found in Christmas crackers. The collection’s use of repurposed waterproof fabrics allows the owner to endure the elements whilst maintaining Christmas cheer.

Handmade and designed by Daniel Gee, the one-of-a-kind limited-edition waterproof crowns feature elasticated cinches for adjustable fit, dual pockets, heavy-duty impenetrable zips, and carabiner clips. Each crown comes stored in a waterproof pouch for optimum portability.

The Crowntech_002 edition features a detachable balaclava for added protection against winter weather conditions.

There are two crowns available for purchase via the brand’s official website. Crowntech_001 is priced at £215 and Crowntech_002 is priced at £285.

Crowntech will donate the entirety of the money from each purchase to mental health charity Mind Over Mountains.

Credits

Daniel Gee - Designer

WA17 - 3D Graphics

Charlie Birch @ Common Image - Photography

Stylist - Ben Charlton



The Or

Sebastian Covino - Creative

Tom Snell - Creative

Dylan Hartigan - Creative

Ruth Armitt - Producer